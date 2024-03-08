FIVE LITERARY RELEASES REVEAL THE DEPTHS OF TRANSFORMATION AND SPIRITUAL ELEVATION
The Maple Staple collection moves beyond the boundaries of conventional wisdom through stories of love, metanoia, and spiritual growthTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Poised to capture the myriad facets of life and the moments of sorrows and joys that weave its existence, five authors share varied tales that defy the traditional notions of life, love, and spiritual journey. Spanning from personal accounts of struggles and victories to stories of extraordinary love and expressions of gratitude, these literary reads promise to captivate readers and offer new insights and outlooks on the intricacies of the human experience.
Challenging the conventional notions of love and passion, Ettenig Sayam unveils an intriguing tale of love, transformation, and spiritual enlightenment in "Aren & Élise”. In this contemporary reinterpretation of the biblical tale of Abraham and Sarah, the novel introduces Aren Karajian, a widowed sixty-two-year-old solar technology engineer from Armenia as he crosses paths with Élise Douchet, a fifty-year-old French teacher at a Boston prep school with roots in Montreal, Canada, French Saint Martin, and Haiti. As Élise comes to terms with turning 50, she sets out on a hiking retreat in Vermont, where a sudden fall brings her face-to-face with Aren. As romance blooms between the two, the couple pushes societal expectations, defying the constraints of age and convention.
Ettenig Sayam's thought-provoking narrative raises questions about the spiritual dimensions of intimacy, prompting reflection on the essence of love and commitment in the later years. “Aren & Elise” artfully captures the celebration of love’s enduring power, defying both age and social conventions. Sayam's adept grasp of the intricate workings of passion takes the novel to new heights, leaving readers to ponder on the timeless and universal nature of love.
Delving into the depths of faith and resilience, Tommye W. Hayden shares the heart-wrenching journey of her family's fight against a life-threatening illness in "Marcy's Story". While visiting Marcy's house in November 1988, Tommye discovered a bump on her daughter's upper left arm. Tommye acted quickly, organizing an X-ray and MRI that uncovered the harsh truth of likely cancer. After consulting with her trusted physician, Dr. Kearns, Marcy received confirmation through a biopsy that she was facing an extremely rare and deadly form of cancer usually found in the leg. Compounding their challenges, Tommye's husband, Brian, has been fighting a rare blood disorder, TTP, which has necessitated extended hospital stays over the last four years.
Tommye W. Hayden's memoir moves beyond merely recounting medical struggles; it shines a light on the steadfast faith that served as the family's anchor during turbulent circumstances. Hayden's narrative strives to be a powerful reminder that, even in the darkest moments, God stands as a pillar of strength and guidance, providing comfort and assurance through His divine plan. "Marcy's Story" is a testament to the strength of the human spirit and the transformative impact of unwavering belief in overcoming life's toughest obstacles.
Exploring the life-altering influence of faith on everyday life, Margaret Liu Collins introduces the Revised Second Edition of her captivating memoir, "God is Good", in Hindi. Dispelling the prevalent notion of a stern God, Collins' narrative reveals a loving Heavenly Father who wishes well-being and happiness for all His children, free from fear, sickness, and sorrow. Through a metamorphic journey of seeking, recognizing, and heeding God's voice, Collins discovered the abundance that God eagerly offers to all who believe. In her riveting tell-all, Collins recounts the journey from a challenging past to a present filled with spiritual fulfillment, financial prosperity, vibrant health, and meaningful connections. Her story highlights that these blessings were not due to any extraordinary qualities she possessed but a reflection of God's inherent goodness.
"God is Good: Revised Second Edition (Hindi Version)" inspires readers to embrace a life led by faith and encourages them to delve further into their connection with God. With this Hindi translation, Margaret's inspirational message will be shared with a larger audience, providing comfort and inspiration to anybody looking for spiritual fulfillment and growth.
Launching on a joyful voyage through the whimsical realm of comedy, Vincent J. Tomeo offers readers his latest creation, "The Usefulness of Hippopotamus: A Humorous Chapbook for Trying Times". As the world grapples with uncertainty, Vincent J. Tomeo offers a beacon of light through his whimsical musings on the usefulness of humor. Inspired by a spontaneous burst of creativity, Tomeo's idea blossomed as he gazed at an empty sheet, spurred by the enchanting visuals of Disney's Fantasia. Specifically, the odd image of the dancing hippopotamus not only triggered laughter but also ignited a surge of imaginative inspiration.
Drawing from personal experience, Tomeo chose humor as his coping mechanism during the Pandemic while dealing with bladder cancer. In the face of hardship, he turned to laughter to combat depression and negativity and to find comfort, fulfillment, and peace. Infused with a delightful combination of cleverness, playful charm, and insightful wisdom, Vincent J. Tomeo's "The Usefulness of Hippopotamus: A Humorous Chapbook for Trying Times" is poised to elevate moods and paint smiles on the faces of its readers. Through the candid sharing of his personal journey, Tomeo inspires all to explore the profound joy and practicality found in humor, especially amidst life's most trying moments.
Celebrating the joys and challenges of teaching, James Kleiner, an esteemed figure in Connecticut's public education system, unveils his compelling memoir, "Landing On My Feet, Teaching and Learning During a Career in Education". With a foreword by Peter Loel Boonshaft, this memoir traces the obstacles Kleiner faced and overcame during the course of his three-decade career. From his formative years as a student to his evolution as an accomplished educator, Kleiner candidly discusses the priceless lessons he has gained from both adversity and triumph.
Central to the book is Kleiner's gratitude towards the mentors who helped shape his educational philosophy and stoke his enthusiasm for teaching. These mentors not only equipped him with the skills necessary for the profession but also instilled in him the importance of resilience and the ability to turn challenges into opportunities. James Kleiner further underscores that in the field of education, teachers are often learners in the classroom, picking up knowledge from their pupils as much as they are imparting it. "Landing On My Feet, Teaching and Learning During a Career in Education" is a compelling reminder of the significant influence educators have on the development of students' lives and the enduring bonds they create within the classroom.
Revel in the riveting wisdom and timeless inspiration of these exceptional literary creations as they take the spotlight on the upcoming London Book Fair 2024 from March 12 to 14 at Olympia London. Be a part of this anticipated literary gathering and explore The Maple Staple’s exhibitor profile on the official London Book Fair website. Be in the loop for more featured books from The Maple Staple Bookstore by visiting The Maple Staple’s Spotlight Shelf and checking out all titles on Amazon and other top online book retailers worldwide.
Emmanuel Laguardia
The MapleStaple
+17142495529 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Other