The Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship Launches Groundbreaking Course for Diverse Founders in Orange County
Our new course, Essentials of Entrepreneurship and Innovation, is a cornerstone in our effort to open the Center and our world-class innovation resources to the wider community of entrepreneurs.”ORANGE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Ethics at Chapman University is proud to announce the launch of its new course, "Essentials of Entrepreneurship and Startup Innovation." This program is open to the wider community and marks a significant step forward in fostering an inclusive economy by supporting female founders, founders of color, veterans, and other underserved communities.
— Cynthia West, Ph.D.
As part of the Accelerate California Inclusive Innovation Hub Centers, the Leatherby Center is dedicated to driving California's economy through entrepreneurship. "Our mission is to create a world that reflects the diversity and brilliance of our communities," said Cynthia West, Ph.D., Director of the Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Ethics and Clinical Associate Professor at Argyros College of Business, Chapman University. "This course is a cornerstone in our effort to open the Center and our world-class innovation resources to the wider community of entrepreneurs. Once our remit was only to serve students, staff and alumni, now we are pleased to build a community of support for all to pursue a more just, inclusive, and prosperous future."
The course is designed to equip aspiring entrepreneurs with the foundational knowledge necessary to succeed in the startup ecosystem. It covers a wide range of topics, from innovation and entrepreneurship basics to the art of pitching to potential investors. The self-guided course includes periodic onsite meetings at the Center, offering a blend of online learning and in-person mentorship.
"By focusing on the essentials of entrepreneurship and innovation, we're preparing our students to not only launch successful ventures but also to contribute to a sustainable and equitable business landscape," Dr. West added.
The Leatherby Center invites community members to sign up for the course, which is offered at no cost and includes access to events, mentors, and a startup cohort. This initiative underscores Chapman University's commitment to the pursuit of a more just, inclusive, and prosperous future for all.
For more information and to enroll in the "Essentials of Entrepreneurship and Startup Innovation" course, please visit:
Community Forum | Chapman University.
