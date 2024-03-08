Submit Release
News Search

There were 327 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 421,415 in the last 365 days.

2024 Spring Trend Forecast

Arielle Hixson, Reporter & Lifestyle Expert

Crest

Retail Me Not

Everlywell

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After months of enduring brisk winds and bitter temperatures, it's finally time to say goodbye to winter and welcome the warm weather of spring. As the season changes, it's important to revamp not only our wellness routines but also our wardrobes and beauty products. To help us stay on top of the latest trends, reporter Arielle Hixson shares her insights on what to embrace and what to leave behind this spring.

With the arrival of spring, she understands the need for a refresh in our daily routines, including our fashion and beauty choices. As we bid farewell to winter and welcome the warm weather of spring, it's the perfect time to revamp our medicine cabinet staples and OOTDs. With the guidance of Arielle Hixson, we can stay on top of the latest trends and make more conscious choices for our well-being. So, let's embrace the new season with open arms and a refreshed outlook on our daily routines.

For more information, please visit Crest.com, RetailMeNot.com, Everlywell.com.

Media Relations
Bridgenext
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Instagram
TikTok

You just read:

2024 Spring Trend Forecast

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more