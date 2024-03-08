City of Lawrence Names Luis Ruiz as Director of Parks, Recreation, Arts & Culture

The City of Lawrence announces the appointment of Luis Ruiz as the new Director of Parks, Recreation, Arts and Culture. With an impressive background in parks, recreation, and cultural arts, Ruiz brings a wealth of experience and a passion for enhancing community culture through events, programs and public spaces.

Currently serving as the Deputy Director of Community Facilities for Parks, Recreation, and Community Facilities in Mesa, Arizona, Ruiz spearheads operations, programming, budgeting, and strategic management for a diverse portfolio of community facilities and outdoor amenities. His track record of success includes overseeing venues such as the Mesa Convention Center, the Mesa Amphitheatre, the Mesa Cemetery, and the Dobson Ranch Golf Course.

Ruiz’s dedication to community enrichment extends beyond Arizona, with prior roles in managing performing arts venues for the City of Tempe and the City of Phoenix. His extensive background in music business and business administration, coupled with years of experience in cultural affairs, positions him as a dynamic leader poised to elevate Lawrence’s parks, recreation, arts and culture offerings.

“We are thrilled to welcome Luis Ruiz as the new Director of Parks, Recreation, Arts & Culture for the City of Lawrence,” said City Manager Craig Owens. “His proven leadership skillset and commitment to fostering vibrant communities make him the ideal candidate to lead our efforts in enhancing recreational experiences for community members and visitors alike.”

Ruiz received his Bachelor of Music in Music Business and his Master of Business Administration from the University of Miami before embarking on a successful career in public service. His dedication to leveraging arts, culture, parks, and recreation to enrich communities aligns with Lawrence’s values and aspirations.

As Director of Parks, Recreation, Arts and Culture, Ruiz will oversee all departmental services, programs, parks, facilities, and properties. He will also champion the City’s Unmistakable Identity strategic plan outcome, dedicated to enhancing Lawrence’s arts and culture scene, supporting a quintessential downtown, and fostering community engagement through parks and events.

“I am thrilled by the opportunity to work alongside City leadership and the Parks, Recreation, Arts and Culture staff,” said Ruiz. “Together, we will collaborate with community leaders and organizations to create meaningful and lasting impacts for the residents and visitors to a vibrant Lawrence community.”

Ruiz’s appointment marks a significant milestone for Lawrence as it continues to invest in the well-being and quality of life of its residents. His leadership will undoubtedly propel the City’s parks and recreation, arts and culture initiatives to contribute to a broader mission, further solidifying Lawrence as a community where all enjoy life and feel at home.

Media Contact: Cori Wallace, Director of Communications & Community Relations

City of Lawrence

785-764-8779

cwallace@lawrenceks.org

About the City of Lawrence

The City of Lawrence supports an unmistakably vibrant community with innovative, equitable, transparent and responsible local government. Together, we are creating a community where everyone can enjoy life and feel at home.