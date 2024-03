St Albans Barracks / Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24A2001404

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cote

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 3/8/24 1409 hours

STREET: VT Rt 36

TOWN: Bakersfield

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Bakersfield Tree Farm

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Leonard Hemingway

AGE: 30

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2007

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL:4Runner

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Suspected

HOSPITAL: UVMC

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks responded to a one car roll over on Rt 36 in Bakersfield. The operator was identified as Leonard Hemingway, 30, of Enosburg. Initial investigation indicates Hemingway was traveling west on Rt 36 when a turkey flew through his windshield and struck him. This caused Hemingway to leave the roadway and roll down an embankment. Hemingway was extricated from the vehicle by several members from Enosburg Rescue, and subsequently flown to UVMC by Healthnet for injuries sustained. This crash is still under investigation.

