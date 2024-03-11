A SNACK UPGRADE WITH CRISP POWER PROTEIN PRETZELS LANDS AT EXPO WEST 2024
The Pretzel reimagined - Snack smart as Crisp Power's Nutritional Breakthrough Hits Expo WestHAUPPAUGE, NY, US, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a vision rooted in innovation and wellness, Crisp Power is not just launching a snack; it's launching a new way of snacking and moving. This March, Crisp Power unveils its flagship offering: pretzels that are an achievement of nutrition science. As Crisp Power prepares a nationwide launch into the health food industry, those headed to Natural Products Expo West 2024 will get a lucky first taste of the distinctly crunchy, satiating and good-for-you pretzel snack. Made with loads of functional protein and very little carbs, Crisp Power pretzels are made so they serve as not only a smart swap for regular pretzels, but also as a beneficial snack to eat during workout recovery. During the expo in Anaheim, CA on March 13 – 15, attendees will be able to stop by Booth N415 to crunch it to believe it and to learn all about why Crisp Power, rolling out on Amazon the same month, is revolutionizing its category.
Boasting an impressive 28 grams of plant-based protein and a mere 6 grams of net carbs per 1.75 oz (50g) pack, these patent-pending pretzels are designed to support a high-energy lifestyle without compromise - with a flavor profile that's as bold as it is nourishing.
“At this year’s Expo West, we are excited to showcase how our innovative, protein-packed pretzels are changing the snack game for everyone. Our vision? To deliver a snack that’s not only satisfying and delicious, but also inclusive of all dietary lifestyles, from vegan to low carb. It’s about proving that healthy choices can also be the most flavorful, one pretzel at a time. We have worked incredibly hard to bring highly functional protein into people’s favorite snacks in a way that hasn’t really been done before. It’s hard to believe based on taste and texture that these pretzels are as nutritious as they are,” said Gilad Zilberberg, founder and CEO of Crisp Power and maker of its sister brand, Dream Pretzels.
In the bright yellow Crisp Power booth, the protein packed-pretzel mania movement will kick off as the new snack will demonstrate how accessible low-carb, no-sugar and high protein options could be for folks on the go. Crisp Power created a pretzel that is the real deal that instead of empty calories, boasts an impressive 27-28g of plant-based protein per 1.75oz (50g) pack with a mere 6g of net carbs. That means one little pack provides a whopping 56% of the daily value of protein.
Expo-goers will learn how these first-of-their-kind pretzels can be a nutritious, delicious addition to breakfasts, post-workout bites, snacks, fun recipes and more. Created from a distinctive blend of proteins originating from grains and legumes, the protein-packed pretzel contains all the essential amino acids vital for health and muscle development. With high bioavailability, it has earned FDA recognition as a "good source of protein" in the diet. But that’s not all – Crisp Power’s pretzels are not only baked, sugar-free, high in fiber (36% of daily value per pack), and free from artificial colors or flavors, but they boast an irresistible crunch.
Crisp Power will be rolling out on Amazon on March 2024 and at your favorite wholesale grocer later this year.
