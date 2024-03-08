Submit Release
Amplify Energy Statement on Southern California Oil Sheen

HOUSTON, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify Energy Corp. (“Amplify,” the “Company,” “us,” “we,” or “our”) (NYSE: AMPY) is aware of reports of an oil sheen off the coast of Huntington Beach, California. At this time, we have no indication that this sheen is related to our operations. We will continue to cooperate with the U.S. Coast Guard and other relevant authorities and provide support in any way we can.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development, exploitation and production of oil and natural gas properties. Amplify’s operations are focused in Oklahoma, the Rockies (Bairoil), federal waters offshore Southern California (Beta), East Texas / North Louisiana, and the Eagle Ford (Non-op). For more information, visit www.amplifyenergy.com.

Investor Relations Contacts

Jim Frew -- SVP & Chief Financial Officer
(832) 219-9044
jim.frew@amplifyenergy.com

Michael Jordan -- Director, Finance and Treasurer
(832) 219-9051
michael.jordan@amplifyenergy.com


Primary Logo

