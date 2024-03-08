Realtor Joan Bruggink Sets New Record for Luxury Real Estate on Key Biscayne
EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxury Real Estate Broker, Joan Bruggink, has once again defied market expectations by setting a new record with the sale of an exclusive Key Biscayne property. The monumental sale has established new benchmarks for both home and land values in the non-waterfront category on Mashta Island, Key Biscayne.
The property, a breathtaking private oasis located at 730 N Mashta Drive, acquired through her Instagram account @joanshomesmiami, was listed and sold within a short span of just four months - at a closing price of $7.3 million. This translates to an unprecedented $1,728 per square foot, marking the highest price per square foot ever achieved for a non-waterfront single-family home and for non-waterfront land value on Mashta Island.
Joan Bruggink, a Miami Real Estate Broker with ONE Sotheby's International Realty, represented the seller in this landmark transaction. Her innovative approach to marketing and her expansive international network, were pivotal in the rapid and successful closing of the sale. This connection was notably made through Joan’s influential Instagram presence, showcasing her ability to leverage social media to reach global audiences effectively.
“I am thrilled to have facilitated this record-setting sale on Key Biscayne,” says Joan Bruggink. “It’s a testament to my deep understanding of the luxury market and my commitment to providing unparalleled service to my clients. This sale is not just about numbers; it’s about meticulous attention to detail, innovative marketing.”
The sold residence is an architectural masterpiece, featuring 4,225 square feet of meticulously designed interiors, six ensuite bedrooms, and an expansive open floor plan with soaring 21-foot ceilings. The property’s allure is further magnified by its third-floor rooftop terrace, offering views of the stunning Miami sunsets. The home is also equipped with high-end amenities such as a 288-bottle glass wine vault, Miele and Bosch appliances, and a luxurious master suite.
About Joan Bruggink
Joan Bruggink is a dynamic force in Miami's real estate market, renowned for her unwavering Dutch work ethic and exceptional service that’s available 24/7. Her deep understanding of Miami's multicultural fabric enables her to meet diverse client needs with precision and dedication. Joan's direct and honest approach, underpinned by a persistent character, not only fulfills but surpasses client expectations in their real estate ventures. Her extensive international network, forged through travel and cultural immersion in nearly 50 countries, is a key element in her successful dealings with a varied clientele. Innovative marketing and strategic social media use are hallmarks of Joan's brand, propelling her listings to prominence in the luxury real estate sphere.
About ONE Sotheby's International Realty
ONE Sotheby's International Realty is a prestigious member of the Sotheby’s International Realty network, revered as a leading luxury real estate brokerage since 2008. With 30 offices from Miami to Amelia Island, it employs over 1,300 top-tier agents equipped with the best training and technology, specializing in a diverse listing portfolio that includes everything from luxury waterfront properties to villas.
The firm's alliance with Sotheby’s provides an extraordinary global reach, ensuring sellers' properties are showcased to an expansive network of over 25,000 associates in more than 79 countries. ONE Sotheby's also features a development sales division, representing Florida’s most illustrious condo communities, managing an inventory exceeding $3.1 billion. The Sotheby’s name, established over 250 years ago, continues to represent the epitome of luxury and a well-lived life.
