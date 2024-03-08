36 Students Qualify for RTX MATHCOUNTS® National Competition

The top Oklahoma Mathletes at their state competition. Starting second from left to right: Hudson Fong, Stella Hong, Addison Baker and Khushi Mody. MATHCOUNTS Competition Series logo

Nine states announced their national competitors this week.

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The MATHCOUNTS® Foundation hosted its first round of state competitions this weekend. Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, New York, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Virginia and Wisconsin have announced their top students who will advance to the 2024 RTX MATHCOUNTS National Competition in May:

• From Kansas: Eddison Chen of Overland Park, Bin Miao of Wichita, Christopher Spencer of Manhattan and Jayden Xue of Overland Park.

• From Kentucky: Manit Gupta of Louisville, Samuel Henderson of Lexington, Collin Liu of Louisville and Joyce Liu of Lexington.

• From Massachusetts: Selena Ge, Rajarshi Mandal, Brandon Ni and Danyang Xu, all from Lexington.

• From New York: Derrick Chen of Great Neck, Ethan Li of Syosset, Ben Song of Pittsford and Ryan Zhang of Jericho.

• From Oklahoma: Addison Baker of Tulsa, Hudson Fong of Oklahoma City, Stella Hong of Norman and Khushi Mody of Edmond.

• From Rhode Island: Dylan Orsi of North Kingstown, Simon Shain of Rumford, Daniel Shea of Providence and Montana Wells of Barrington.

• From South Carolina: Nicholas Hu of Greer, Yukai Hu of Elgin, Ryan Mao of Lexington and Tongran Xu of Mount Pleasant.

• From Virginia: Andrew Du of Vienna, Yeeyung Li of McLean, Alexander Liu of Oakton and Shunyao Yan of McLean.

• From Wisconsin: Junran Feng of Milwaukee, August Penning Reeder or Fitchburg, Arjun Suresh of Middleton and Bryant Yu of Waunakee.

These state competitions are the third level of competition in the MATHCOUNTS Competition Series for students in sixth through eighth grade. The Mathletes® attending were top performers at the school level who also scored highly at one of 500 local chapter competitions in February.

The competitions involved:

• a 40-minute, 30-problem Sprint Round without calculators to test accuracy

• a 30-minute, eight-problem Target Round with calculators to test mathematical reasoning

• a 20-minute, 10-problem Team round with calculators to test teamwork skills

• an optional Countdown Round—a fast-paced oral competition

All MATHCOUNTS state competitions are organized by volunteer coordinators who receive support from the MATHCOUNTS national staff. Forty-seven more U.S. states and territories will announce 188 more national competitors this month after hosting their state competitions.

The RTX MATHCOUNTS National Competition will take place in Washington, D.C. from May 11-13. Over 200 total Mathletes will vie for the title of National Champion, an honor that comes with a $20,000 college scholarship.

“We can’t wait to welcome these talented problem solvers to Washington in May,” said Kristen Chandler, executive director of the MATHCOUNTS Foundation. “Reaching the national level of competition is an impressive feat, one that we’re excited to celebrate with the support of RTX.”

About MATHCOUNTS:

MATHCOUNTS is a non-profit organization that strives to engage middle school students of all ability and interest levels in fun, challenging math programs to expand their academic and professional opportunities. Middle school students exist at a critical juncture in which their love for mathematics must be nurtured, or their fear of mathematics must be overcome. MATHCOUNTS provides free, high-quality resources to educators and enriching, extracurricular opportunities to students to lay a foundation for future success. Learn more about scholarships, programs and math resources at www.mathcounts.org.