Evn Introduces a Game-Changer in Cannabis Edibles with New Hemp-Derived Live Resin Gummies

NEW YORK, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evn, a pioneering company in the hemp industry, has just announced the launch of its groundbreaking product – Hemp-derived Live Resin Gummies. Each pouch is bursting with 20 wild strawberry-flavored gummies, precisely dosed with 10 mg of hemp-derived THC and 5 mg of CBD. Sourcing from a single strain - 'Sour Space Candy', a well-known hybrid, provides an elevated experience that’s both legal and luxuriously flavorful.



Live resin, the star ingredient in Evn's new product, is renowned for its superior quality and purity. Unlike traditional extracts, live resin captures a fuller profile of the cannabis plant's compounds, including its all of its flavors and aromas. This process preserves the vibrant properties of the plant, resulting in a purer and more authentic experience in every gummy.

"We are incredibly proud to introduce our Live Resin Gummies to the market," stated CEO Josh Krumholz. "This launch represents our ongoing commitment to providing innovative, high-quality products that not only meet but exceed the expectations of our consumers."

Accessibility remains a key advantage of these gummies. They contain less than 0.3% THC from hemp, ensuring legal status that broadens consumer access across various regions. This move is designed to expand Evn's reach into markets where traditional cannabis products are not yet legal, catering to a growing base of health and wellness aficionados.

Evn's Hemp-derived Live Resin Gummies distinguish themselves from competitors through several unique selling points:

The use of live resin, which provides a fresher and richer cannabis experience.

Precision dosing for consistent and accurate cannabinoid content.

Compliance with legal THC limits, broadening market accessibility.



The cannabis edibles market is expanding rapidly, and Evn’s Hemp-derived Live Resin Gummies stand to redefine conventions with their emphasis on flavor, quality, and the user experience

These delectable gummies are available for purchase immediately, promising to offer consumers a safe, enjoyable, and novel way to experience the nuanced benefits of cannabis. Connoisseurs and newcomers alike are welcomed to savor the harmonious blend of THC and CBD in these innovative gummies, crafted to inspire and delight with every bite.

About Evn

Evn is dedicated to the creation of exceptional cannabis products. With a focus on performance, wellness, and athletic recovery and innovation, Evn is committed to enhancing the lives of its customers (professional athletes or not) through natural solutions.

