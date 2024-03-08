Daktronics to Present at Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference March 13-14

BROOKINGS, S.D., March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daktronics Inc. (Nasdaq: DAKT), a leading global designer and manufacturer of best-in-class dynamic video communication displays and control systems for customers worldwide, announced that Reece Kurtenbach, Chief Executive Officer and Sheila Anderson, Chief Financial Officer will hold a presentation and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference taking place on March 13-14, 2024.



The presentation will begin at 10:00 am ET on March 14, 2024 and can be accessed live here: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ZThlV7akSIOsEag-Y0ULpA. Daktronics will also host virtual one-on-ones with investors on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. To register for the presentation or one-on-ones, visit www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free and open to Sidoti clients and non-clients. A replay of the presentation webcast will be available on the Company’s website, About Daktronics.

ABOUT DAKTRONICS

Daktronics has strong leadership positions in, and is the world's largest supplier of, large-screen video displays, electronic scoreboards, LED text and graphics displays, and related control systems. The company excels in the control of display systems, including those that require integration of multiple complex displays showing real-time information, graphics, animation, and video. Daktronics designs, manufactures, markets and services display systems for customers around the world in four domestic business units: Live Events, Commercial, High School Park and Recreation, and Transportation, and one International business unit. For more information, visit the company's website at: www.daktronics.com.



SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

Cautionary Notice: In addition to statements of historical fact, this news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is intended to enjoy the protection of that Act. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations or beliefs concerning future events. The Company cautions that these and similar statements involve risk and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations, including, but not limited to, changes in economic and market conditions, management of growth, timing and magnitude of future contracts and orders, fluctuations in margins, the introduction of new products and technology, the impact of adverse weather conditions, increased regulation and other risks described in the company's SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for its 2023 fiscal year. Forward-looking statements are made in the context of information available as of the date stated. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.

