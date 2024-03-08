Governor Mills Statement Honoring International Women's Day

MAINE, March 8 - Back to current news.

March 8, 2024



Governor Janet Mills, Maine's first woman Governor, issued the following statement in honor of International Women's Day:

"On International Women's Day, we celebrate the many ways women have contributed to our state, nation, and world throughout history and recommit to building a more equal society for all. From entrepreneurs and engineers to scientists and small business owners, teachers and tradeswomen, wilderness guides and law enforcement officers, women across Maine are strengthening our state every day. This International Women's Day, I call on every sector of our economy, education and non-profit leaders, business owners, unions, and leaders in the trades to involve women at all levels, reducing inequality, expanding our workforce, while elevating the lives of all people in Maine."

Governor Janet Mills is Maine's first woman Governor. In her historic victories, she earned more votes than any governor in Maine history and is the first governor since 1970 to be elected with a majority of the vote for both terms in office. She was also the first, and only, woman Attorney General in Maine and the first woman District Attorney in New England. The Governor also co-founded the Maine Women's Lobby.