Toll Brothers Announces Opening of Four New Model Homes in Scottsdale and Fountain Hills, Arizona

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of four new model homes in Scottsdale and Fountain Hills. The highly anticipated model homes feature award-winning architecture meticulously designed with seamless indoor/outdoor living spaces throughout, paired with stunning interior design to showcase the luxurious modern desert lifestyle that Toll Brothers has become known for in Arizona.



Nestled in the beautiful canyon of Fountain Hills, the two new Toll Brothers model homes in the Adero Collection at Toll Brothers at Adero Canyon were designed to maximize the incredible views and provide a true respite in an unforgettable setting. The 2,927 square-foot Catteau Prairie model home features 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and a 3-car garage. The 4,754 square-foot Hoffman with Basement Desert Contemporary model home features 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, and a 3-car garage.





Ideally located in Cave Creek, the Kartchner model home at Sonoran Trails by Toll Brothers offers 4,315 square feet of living space with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and a 4-car tandem garage. The articulated Prairie exterior perfectly complements the quiet desert setting, and the harmonious indoor/outdoor transitions create a resort-like haven throughout the home.





Perfectly positioned in the heart of Scottsdale, the Sunburst model home in Toll Brothers Estate collection in Sereno Canyon, features an impressive 5,547 square feet of luxury living with 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, and a 5-car split garage with 360-degree mountain views. Serving as the newest model in the esteemed Sereno Canyon master-planned community, this home showcases a dual-island kitchen, private prep kitchen, and showstopping resort-style backyard with an expansive pool, inset fire feature, and gourmet outdoor kitchen.





“The architecture, interior design, and outdoor living spaces shown in this new lineup of models are truly unmatched in the desert,” said Bob Flaherty, Group President of Toll Brothers in Arizona and Utah. “We are proud to build model homes that serve as an inspiration for our home buyers who are looking for a modern sanctuary to call home.”

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Scottsdale Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

The premier community locations of Toll Brothers at Adero Canyon, Sonoran Trails, and Sereno Canyon all provide homeowners with convenient access to high-end shopping, dining, and entertainment opportunities, as well as ample recreational options including hiking, biking, and golf.

Toll Brothers homes in these three stunning communities range in price from $1.16 million to over $2.62 million. For more information and to schedule an appointment to visit Toll Brothers Sales Centers and tour the new model homes, call 844-836-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/AZ.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies™ list. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

