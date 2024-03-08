USDOT Opens Applications for $18 Million in Funding Opportunities to Support Hazardous Materials Transportation and Pipeline Safety Activities Nationwide

Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Funding will help train first responders, educate the public on local safety initiatives, and encourage the development of new pipeline technologies.

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) today published multiple Notices of Funding Opportunities (NOFOs) to award $18 million in grants through its pipeline and hazardous materials safety programs. These funding opportunities are open to states, local communities, tribal entities, universities, and non-profit organizations to support pipeline and hazardous materials safety programs across the country. Funding will be used to improve community and environmental safety through projects that train first responders, educate the public on local safety initiatives, encourage the development of new pipeline technologies, and more.

“Local authorities and emergency responders are often the first on the scene after a pipeline or hazmat transportation incident, and the Biden-Harris administration is proud to support them with additional training and resources,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “The $18 million we’re investing in training, education, and technology will help keep our country’s first responders, and the communities they support, safe.

The NOFOs include:

Pipeline Safety

$3.1 million for the Pipeline Emergency Response Grant Program

$2 million for the Technical Assistance Grant Program

$1.5 million for the State Damage Prevention Grant Program

$1 million for the One-Call Grant Program

Hazardous Materials Safety

$4 million for the Hazardous Materials Instructor Training Grant Program

$1.9 million for the Hazardous Materials State Inspection Grant Program

$1.5 million for the Assistance for Local Emergency Response Training Grant Program

$1 million for the Hazardous Materials Emergency Preparedness Tribal Grant Program

$1 million for the Supplemental Public Sector Training Grant Program

$1 million for the Community Safety Grant Program

“PHMSA’s grant programs are designed to give local communities the resources they need to face the unique safety challenges involving hazardous materials and pipelines,” said PHMSA Deputy Administrator Tristan Brown. “We are committed to supporting safety at the local level through these grant opportunities.”

For more information, including how to apply for funding, go to https://grants.gov/.

