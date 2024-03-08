Commission uncovers violations in labour ministry, localities

HÀ NỘI, VIETNAM, March 8 - The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission convened its 37th meeting in Hà Nội from March 6-8 under the chair of its head Trần Cẩm Tú, who is also a Politburo member and Secretary of the Party Central Committee.

The commission concluded that the Party delegation to the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs violated the principles of democratic centralism and working regulations, and showed a lack of responsibility, lax leadership and directions, resulting in the ministry and a number of organisations and individuals seriously violating the Party regulations and the State laws on consulting and performing mechanisms and policies on vocational training, and on the implementation of bid packages by the Advanced International JSC (AIC) and enterprises in its ecosystem.

The above violations have affected the implementation results of the vocational training development strategy, causing serious and difficult-to-remedy consequences, posing a significant risk of damage and wastage to the State funds, assets and social human resources, hurting the reputation of the Party organisation and State management agencies to the extent that disciplinary review and actions need to be considered.

The responsibility for the violations lies with Party delegation to the ministry for the 2011 - 2016 and 2016 – 2021 tenures, including its Secretary and Minister Đào Ngoc Dung, and a number of key officials.

The Party delegation to the ministry and Party organisations in relevant units were asked to review responsibilities and disciplinary actions against Party members who have violated regulations according to their authority, and report the results to the commission.

The commission pointed out violations and shortcomings of the Party delegation to the Kon Tum provincial People’s Court for the 2015-2020 and 2020-2025 tenures and officials concerned.

The standing board of the Kon Tum provincial Party Committee was required to consider the responsibilities of violating organisations and individuals and report the results to the commission. Proposals of the Party Organisations of the Phú Yên, Gia Lai, and Hà Giang provinces were also taken under consideration on disciplinary actions against violating Party members. VNA/VNS