NA Chairman receives Chinese Ambassador

VIETNAM, March 8 - HÀ NỘI — National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ hosted a reception in Hà Nội on March 8 for Chinese Ambassador to Việt Nam Xiong Bo, during which they discussed relations between the two Parties, countries and legislatures.

Chairman Huệ highly evaluated the progress in relations between the two Parties and countries over the past time. He conveyed the regards from General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Nguyễn Phú Trọng and other key leaders of Việt Nam to General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and President of China Xi Jinping and other senior leaders of China.

The NA Chairman congratulated the Chinese Party, State and people on their achievements over the past decade, especially the successes in 2023 - the first year to implement the Resolution adopted at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

He also congratulated the National People's Congress of China (NPC) on the opening of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress and the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference with important issues related to socio-economic development being discussed and decided.

Both sides agreed to maintain regular high-level exchanges and meetings in flexible forms; realise high-level common perceptions on enhancing people-to-people exchanges, actively raise public awareness of Việt Nam-China friendship and achievements in each country’s reform, raise mutual understanding between the two countries’ people, especially among young generations; and offer mutual support in multilateral frameworks like the United Nations, ASEAN, APEC, ASEM, Mekong-Lancang and at multilateral parliamentary forums in the region and the world.

Xiong, for his part, spoke highly of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Trọng’s visit to China in 2022 and General Secretary of the CPC and President of China Xi Jinping’s visit to Việt Nam in 2023 when the two Party leaders announced the building of a “China-Việt Nam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance”, marking a great milestone signaling the development of the bilateral comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in the new era.

Regarding legislative ties, Chairman Huệ highlighted concerted efforts to foster political trust between the Vietnamese NA and the NPC, with regular exchanges through online talks, the exchange of leaders of committees, specialised agencies and friendship parliamentarians’ groups; and mutual support at regional and global parliamentary forums, especially the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA).

The host and guest pledged to continue promoting the bilateral ties and facilitating future visits of leaders and officials from legislative bodies.

The top legislator expressed his belief in the Ambassador’s ability to continue serving as a bridge to effectively boost the bilateral relationship, thereby realising the common perceptions of high-ranking leaders and materialising new achievements and contents of the bilateral comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, ensuring that the ties between the two Parties and countries will be further deepened and stablised in the long term. — VNS