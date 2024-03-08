State Action Plans experts prepare a paper outlining the methodology and assumptions for the common section, baseline and scenarios of the 2024 ECAC/EU Guidelines on State Action Plans

Written by Communications. Posted in News Updates

Videoconference, 26 February 2024 — During its 18th meeting, the ECAC/EU Action Plans for Emissions Reduction (APER) Task Group outlined the methodology, assumptions and key components for the common section, baseline and scenarios of the 2024 ECAC/EU Guidelines on State Action Plans.

The group agreed on the contents of a paper designed to inform the Expanded European Aviation and Environment Working Group (EAEG Expanded).



During the discussions, the group addressed the anticipated updates to the ICAO Guidance on State Action Plans (Doc 9988). Despite initial expectations for its release at the end of 2023, the revised guidance is still to be made available.



A dedicated workshop in Paris on 28 and 29 February 2024 (ENV-WKSHP-SAP/4) will update ECAC Member States on the latest progress made by the APER Task Group.



At the close of the meeting, participants warmly thanked César Velarde for his support and dedication to the group over the past years. This gathering marked his final contribution before departing from the ECAC Secretariat at the end of February.