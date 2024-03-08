ECAC representation at the second Arab environmental forum

Written by Communications. Posted in News Updates

Marrakech, 26-27 February 2024 — The Arab Civil Aviation Organization (ACAO) organised the Second Arab Forum for Environmental Protection in the Arab Civil Aviation Industry in Marrakech on 26-27 February.

Deputy Executive Secretary, Mark Rodmell, represented ECAC in a scene-setting opening session, which considered the future trajectory following key decisions made at the 41st ICAO Assembly and CAAF/3.



The session also looked at the longer-term role of out-of-sector measures, and the importance of capacity building in progressing towards the long-term global aspirational goal (LTAG) for international aviation of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.



On the second day, Jesper van Manen (Netherlands) represented ECAC on expert panels addressing sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) and the practicalities of capacity building and other implementation support.



This event showcased strong European representation from a range of agencies, underlining the high level of cooperation between ECAC and ACAO, particularly on environmental matters.