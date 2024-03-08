Submit Release
New documents on behaviour detection practices to be developed in 2024

Videoconference, 28-29 February 2024 — The Behaviour Detection Study Group will develop several new documents in 2024 for insertion in the ECAC Aviation Security Handbook.

These documents, discussed during the 37th meeting of the study group in February, encompass guidelines and initiatives aimed at enhancing behaviour detection practices. Among these are guidelines for red teaming in behaviour detection, guidelines for conducting effective interviews and on the role of the interviewer, and a list of research initiatives/studies and research papers on behaviour detection.

Furthermore, in 2024 the study group aims to develop mentoring guidelines in behaviour detection to improve the mentoring activity offered to Member States.


The appointment of Jenny Krüger (Germany) as the new moderator of the Behaviour Detection Study Group was met with enthusiasm by participants. Recognising her professional expertise and dedication, they expressed confidence in her ability to uphold the performance of the study group and deliver its work programme for the collective benefit of ECAC Member States.

