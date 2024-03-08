Kick It 3v3 Soccer Expanding Under New Ownership

Denver, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denver, Colorado -

Dan Stratford and Brent “Zico” Ward, on March 5th, 2024, officially purchased all the Trademarks, rights and assets to Kick It 3v3 Soccer from Big Ticket Sports, LLC. They will continue to operate the business under the renowned Kick It 3v3 Soccer brand, with its headquarters remaining in the Denver metro area.

Dan Stratford expressed his enthusiasm, “After licensing the Rocky Mountain Region territory last December, and running two events over the winter, Zico and I enjoyed the experience so much we decided to acquire the whole company outright. In addition, we are welcoming two new partners; Tim Cochran and Bryce Thornburg. Tim and Bryce were instrumental in building Kick It 3v3 Soccer into the largest 3v3 soccer tournament company in the US prior to the pandemic. They have a combined 30 plus years in planning and running incredible soccer tournament events nationwide including our current Vail, CO and historical Disney World national championship tournaments.”

Dan continues, “I am excited to utilize decades of digital marketing experience with my lifelong love for the game of soccer to help me and my partners drive the massive growth expected in the coming years.”

Dan Cramer, founder of Kick It 3v3 Soccer, commented on the acquisition, “We are delighted to welcome such seasoned leaders as the new owners of Kick It with extensive connections in the soccer community nationwide. We are confident that Kick It is in excellent hands.”

George Daniel, CEO of Big Ticket Sports added “Dan and Zico will be tremendous stewards for the Kick It brand. We couldn’t be more excited about watching their growth of Kick It in the coming years.”

The new ownership group has equipment and assets across the US, as well as a nearly coast to coast presence within their leadership team and key partners. They are planning to host events in over 20 states in the next 12-18 months with the steady growth and partnership plan. According to Partner Tim Cochran; “We are about high quality and well organized events. We avoid throwing up a tournament without the proper resources, we want to continue to produce events parents and players will remember for a lifetime.”

About Kick It 3v3 Soccer:

Kick It Soccer is the first grassroots small-sided soccer tournament tour in North America. Launched in 1990, Kick It has catered to soccer players of all skill-levels and produced some of the most recognized names in the sport including current and former professional players and stars of the US Women’s and Men’s National teams. Kick It’s mission is simple: to provide every player a fun, rewarding, and educational platform to develop and practice the fundamental skills of soccer. The Kick It game is fast, features lots of touches, and promotes the basic technical skills needed to develop soccer players. For more information visit kickitsoccer.com.

About the New Owners

Dan Stratford grew up playing soccer in the 70s in the Kansas CIty area. His soccer journey includes playing for Shawnee Mission Northwest High School, Johnson County Community College, Mid-America Nazarene University, and the NPSL’s Kansas City Attack. Dan was a club president and club coach in Kansas City through 1996, before moving to Colorado. Dan has been actively involved in coaching for multiple clubs in the Denver area, including his company Soccer Fit, LLC, offering specialized soccer clinics and camps. Dan coached and raised his 5 kids in Colorado and currently lives in Highlands Ranch, Colorado.

Brent “Zico” Ward, with his roots in Brazilian soccer, moved to Canada in 1984, and then the US where he played for Liberty College. After college, Zico's professional career took off. He was the #1 draft in 1993, drafted by both the Winnipeg Fury of the Canadian Soccer League and the Milwaukee Wave of the Major Indoor Soccer League. In 1994, he moved to Colorado, marking the beginning of his long-term commitment to coaching soccer in the Colorado area. Zico also owns Zico FC, which provides soccer training camps, clinics and private lessons. Zico lives with his wife Beth, and two children in Arvada, CO. He coaches his children’s teams and teaches at Faith Middle School.

Tim Cochran, born in Cincinnati, moved to Atlanta in the early 70’s where he grew up playing as many sports as possible as often as possible. His passion and forte however has always been soccer. Tim began coaching at the club level when he was only 15 years old which he continues to do 40+ years later for Georgia Storm. He has coached most every age and level possible including High School. Tim has played and Coached numerous teams in Kick It events since its inception and has won the Kick It National Championships on multiple occasions. Tim has worked as an Event Director and National Tour Director for Kick It on 2 previous occasions and also owns All In Play Sports LLC. Tim is happily married and has 2 children that share his passion for the beautiful game.

Bryce Thornburg, born and raised in Colorado has worked in event productions since college. Playing soccer at Johnson & Wales University led to coaching and tournament planning. Bryce has produced events in Disney World and worked with players like Christie Rampone of the USA National Team to help grow the sport for youth and adults. Bryce has built and planned over 1,000 soccer programs nationwide reaching over 2 million people. His wife Audra and their own two sons are excited to bring the joy of soccer and development to Kick It 3v3.

About Big Ticket Sports

Founded and owned by NBA legend and Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett, Big Ticket Sports is dedicated to creating dynamic sports events and experiential events. Big Ticket Sports owns and operates the iconic Hoop It Up 3x3 basketball and Kick It Soccer 3v3 soccer as well as providing event activation for clients such as the NBA and its teams. For more information visit bigticketsportsllc.com.

https://youtu.be/SIBtBt8_5zI?si=2wYMGQy3KcFzYf0J

