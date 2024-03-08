NEVER BETTER FOODS RETURNS TO EXPO WEST WITH EXPANDED LINE OF PLANT-BASED CHEESE PRODUCTS AND NEW PLANT-BASED MAYO
Show attendees can sample brand's plant-based mozzarella, cheddar, parmesan, and cream cheese, all of which are top 9 allergen free.
With Never Better Foods, we wanted to up the game when it came to taste, texture, and better-for-you. I think we’ve nailed that, but always appreciate how many people love the products.”COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Never Better Foods returns to Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, CA next week to showcase its expanded line of plant-based cheeses, including mozzarella, cheddar (shreds and slices), parmesan, and cream cheese, all of which are top 9 allergen free. In addition, attendees can sample its ready to eat plant-based Italian foods like raviolis and bolognese sauce, which are gaining traction with the food service industry. Finally, debuting at this year’s show will be new plant-based plain and flavored mayos that have been developed and are ready for market testing and production in order to go after the global $12 billion mayo market.
Never Better Foods was founded in 2022 by Doug Kantner, a 30-year food industry veteran, as an off-shoot of AME Nutrition, Inc., a supplier of quality, healthy ingredients to the food industry since 2012. The plant-based brand has created a niche for itself for cracking the one area that has eluded the plant-based cheese category: recreating the flavor, texture, and meltability just like regular cheese.
Today, the products are available on Amazon, through Us Foods and Sysco, as well as independent regional distributors. The products are also rolling out at colleges, universities, hospitals, national restaurants and grocery chains.
“There is no question that plant-based products have been a growing trend amongst consumers and retailers, with Whole Foods Market even naming “Plant-based” to the top of its list of “Top 10 Food Trend Predictions” for 2024,” said Doug Kantner, Founder and CEO. “With Never Better Foods, we wanted to up the game when it came to taste, texture, and better-for-you. I think we’ve nailed that across our product line, but always appreciate how many people in the industry or at events tell us they love the products, especially when they are not Vegan.”
Attendees at Natural Products Expo West can visit the Never Better Foods booth #1986 in Hall B at the Anaheim Convention Center from March 12th - 16th or visit https://neverbetterfoods.com/ for more information.
About Never Better Foods
Never Better Foods is revolutionizing the plant-based movement by crafting creamy, melty, ooey-gooey vegan cheese that everyone can love. The Company was founded in 2022 by Doug Kantner, a 30-year food industry veteran, as an off-shoot of AME Nutrition, Inc., a supplier of quality, healthy ingredients to the food industry since 2012. For more information, visit https://neverbetterfoods.com/ for more information.
