NeuroOne® to Participate in the 36th Annual Roth Conference

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: NMTC) ("NeuroOne" or the "Company"), a medical technology company focused on improving surgical care options and outcomes for patients suffering from neurological disorders, today announced its participation in the 36th Annual Roth Conference being held March 17-19, 2024 in Dana Point, California. Chief Executive Offer Dave Rosa and Chief Financial Officer Ron McClurg will host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and analysts on Monday, March 18th and Tuesday, March 19th.

Conference Details: 

Location: The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, California.
Registration: Available on the conference website.
1x1 meetings: Investors may request a meeting by contacting a Roth representative at 800.678.9147 or by contacting NeuroOne investor relations.


About NeuroOne

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation is a developmental stage company committed to providing minimally invasive and hi-definition solutions for EEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders that may improve patient outcomes and reduce procedural costs. The Company may also pursue applications for other areas such as depression, mood disorders, pain, incontinence, high blood pressure, and artificial intelligence. For more information, visit nmtc1.com

Contact:

800-631-4030
ir@nmtc1.com 


