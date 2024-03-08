Alpha Transform Artificial Intelligence Index (AAI), Powered by the Alvara Protocol ERC-7621 Token Standard, Releases Earliest Performance Metrics for High-Performance AI Tokens

The new benchmark for crypto AI outpaces both equities and the broader crypto market in the first two months of 2024

Tampa, FL, March 08, 2024 -- Alpha Transform Research, a leading blockchain research firm operating as an Alpha Transform Holdings' subsidiary, today announced the release of the first performance metrics from its Alpha Transform Artificial Intelligence Index (AAI), which utilizes the brand new ERC-7621 Standard built by the Alvara Protocol. The index, launched at a base value of 100 on January 1, 2024, undergoes monthly rebalancing to maintain its relevance and accuracy.







AAI aims to be a benchmark for the crypto AI sector. The AAI measures the performance of leading AI tokens based on strict criteria and it features 20-30 tokens selected for their market capitalization, trading volume, and presence on reputable exchanges. For inclusion, tokens must have a $20 million minimum market cap, average daily trading volume over $500,000, and be listed on recognized Tier 1 or Tier 2 exchanges.

By the end of January, AAI had outpaced both equities and the broader crypto market, closing at 112.1, paced by Bittensor’s 76% return, attributed partly to Vitalik Buterin's endorsement. For February, adjustments included new weights and the addition of four tokens, maintaining the index at 30 constituents.











“Much of the attention in early 2024 has gone toward the approval of BTC ETFs and the eventual rise of the BTC price itself to nearly all-time highs, but the AAI shows us that there might be even more reason to be bullish about the performance of key tokens tied to the emergent crypto AI sector” said Alpha Transform Holdings CEO Enzo Villani.



Utilizing the Ethereum blockchain, the Alvara ERC-7621 token standard that guides the AAI transcends the boundaries of both crypto and traditional finance, offering unparalleled flexibility and innovation for fund management. Under ERC-7621, every transaction and fund performance is visible to all, promoting trust, transparency, and merit-based management, allowing for instant diversification through pooling multiple crypto assets, while also reducing volatility.

About Alpha Transform Research

Active Investing in the Blockchain Economy.™

Alpha Transform Research is provided by Alpha Sigma Capital Advisors, LLC, the Investment Manager for the Alpha Blockchain/Web3 Fund and Alpha Liquid Fund. Alpha Sigma Capital (ASC) investment funds are focused on emerging blockchain companies that are successfully building their user-base, demonstrating real-world uses for their decentralized ecosystems, and moving blockchain technology towards mass-adoption. ASC is focused on companies leveraging blockchain technology to provide value-add in areas such as fintech, AI, supply chain, and healthcare. Apply to receive research at www.alphasigma.fund/research.

About Alpha Transform Holdings

Alpha Transform Holdings (ATH) is a digital asset organization dedicated to ushering in the future of blockchain-powered Web3. With our deep knowledge and expertise, we invest in and advise innovative companies and decentralized projects that leverage blockchain technology to revolutionize traditional industries such as financial services, healthcare, media & entertainment, and more. We work closely with portfolio companies to drive value while creating outsized returns and are renowned for our detailed research on growing blockchain initiatives. Our mission is simple: to accelerate the mass adoption of distributed ledger technology through investments that provide impactful solutions with long-term sustainability. Our vision is an open, connected world powered by secure decentralized systems so that everyone can benefit from the new tech economy. https://www.alphatransform.io/





Disclaimer

This is for informational use only. This is not investment advice. Other than disclosures relating to Alpha Transform Holdings (ATH) and Alpha Sigma Capital (ASC) this information is based on current public information that we consider reliable, but we do not represent it as accurate or complete, and it should not be relied on as such. The information, opinions, estimates, and forecasts contained herein are as of the date hereof and are subject to change without prior notification. We seek to update our information as appropriate.

Any forecasts contained herein are for illustrative purposes only and are not to be relied upon as advice or interpreted as a recommendation. The price of crypto assets may rise or fall because of changes in the broad market or changes in a company's financial condition, sometimes rapidly or unpredictably. Past performance is not a guide to future performance, future returns are not guaranteed, and a loss of original capital may occur. Fluctuations in exchange rates could have adverse effects on the value or price of, or income derived from certain investments. We and our affiliates, officers, directors, and employees, excluding equity and credit analysts, will from time to time have long or short positions in, act as principal in, and buy or sell, the securities or derivatives, if any, referred to in this press release.

The information on which the information is based has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable such as, for example, the company’s financial statements filed with a regulator, the company website, the company white paper, pitchbook, and any other sources. While Alpha Sigma Capital has obtained data, statistics, and information from sources it believes to be reliable, Alpha Sigma Capital does not perform an audit or seek independent verification of any of the data, statistics, and information it receives.

Unless otherwise provided in a separate agreement, Alpha Sigma Capital does not represent that the contents meet all of the presentation and/or disclosure standards applicable in the jurisdiction the recipient is located. Alpha Sigma Capital and its officers, directors, and employees shall not be responsible or liable for any trading decisions, damages, or other losses resulting from, or related to, the information, data, analyses, or opinions within the report.

Crypto and/or digital currencies involve substantial risk, are speculative in nature, and may not perform as expected. Many digital currency platforms are not subject to regulatory supervision, unlike regulated exchanges. Some platforms may commingle customer assets in shared accounts and provide inadequate custody, which may affect whether or how investors can withdraw their currency and/or subject them to money laundering. Digital currencies may be vulnerable to hacks and cyber fraud as well as significant volatility and price swings.

