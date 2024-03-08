CMUV Bancorp Announces 1st Quarter 2024 Cash Dividend

EL CENTRO, CA, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- The Board of Directors of CMUV Bancorp, the bank holding company for Community Valley Bank, has approved a $0.12 1st Quarter cash dividend per common share. The dividend will be payable on March 31, 2024 to all shareholders of record on March 14, 2024.



