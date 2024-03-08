Fortinet invests $30 million to build new cybersecurity tech hub in Alberta

CALGARY, AB, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortinet, a U.S.-based global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, announced plans today to invest $30 million and create new jobs in Alberta’s tech sector. With support from Invest Alberta and Calgary Economic Development, and a grant from the Government of Alberta, Fortinet will expand into Calgary’s downtown, creating a cutting-edge cybersecurity tech hub.

The Government of Alberta's Innovation and Growth Fund (IGF) will contribute over $3 million towards Fortinet’s expansion, that includes a data centre, a training facility for its award-winning cybersecurity training curriculum, and a centre of excellence to enhance resiliency and knowledge in safeguarding critical infrastructure and operational technologies.

The Alberta-based training facility marks a pivotal step in addressing the global cybersecurity skills shortage. To address the forecasted shortage of tech talent, Fortinet is providing new career paths to workers needing to re-train or acquire updated expertise. Fortinet offers one of the industry's most extensive and comprehensive training programs, aimed at diversifying available tech talent.

Already a partner with the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT), the University of Alberta, and the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology (NAIT), Fortinet will work closely with Alberta’s post-secondary institutions to continue efforts to address the talent gap, while promoting its work to diversify the sector. The facility will actively enhance opportunities for underrepresented communities, including veterans and women in STEM fields, contributing to more inclusivity and advancements in technology-related sectors.

With a current annual 20 per cent employee growth rate in Alberta, Fortinet recognizes Calgary as an ideal location to continue its global growth and meet the increasing demand for cybersecurity education and support in safeguarding critical infrastructure and operational technology worldwide.

Additionally, the Fortinet data centre in the new Calgary office will be well-positioned to meet the critical digital security challenges and improve cyber resiliency across Alberta. This centre will use emission reducing technology to minimize its environmental footprint. This ensures Fortinet is able to adhere to its mission of promoting responsible business practices across its value chain.

Strong partnerships among Alberta agencies ensure that companies considering Alberta get the support they need. Invest Alberta connected Fortinet with available incentives and introductions to the local business community. Committed to ensuring Fortinet is set up for long-term success with their expansion and future growth in Calgary, Calgary Economic Development will continue to provide strategic development support to ensure they have the environment, skilled workforce and connectivity they require.

Fortinet is poised to secure space in downtown Calgary, acquire equipment, and start hiring immediately, with the goal of having more than 100 staff by the end of 2025.

QUOTES

“As a global leader in cybersecurity, Fortinet is committed to protecting and empowering communities right here in Alberta, fostering innovation and excellence. Our expansion in Calgary directly contributes to creating valuable employment opportunities and advancing cybersecurity capabilities in the region. Our vision extends beyond providing industry-leading security products and services; we aim to continuously innovate and cultivate cybersecurity talent through comprehensive training and development programs.” - Joyce Chow, Vice President of Talent at Fortinet

“Alberta’s government has created an investment friendly environment with policies and programs that support companies like Fortinet in choosing to expand in our province. With the lowest corporate tax rate in Canada, a highly skilled workforce and investment incentive programs like the Investment and Growth Fund, businesses can feel confident about investing in Alberta.”- Matt Jones, Minister of Jobs, Economy and Trade



“There has never been a better time to invest in tech in Alberta and this latest investment shows that Alberta is a major player in the tech industry.” - Nate Glubish, Minister of Technology and Innovation

“Fortinet’s expansion in Calgary is evidence that global companies have the ideal environment here to grow and scale. With the city’s rapidly growing tech talent workforce, and businesses embracing digital transformation, Fortinet’s investment continues the momentum we’re seeing across sectors in Calgary.” Brad Parry, President & CEO, Calgary Economic Development

“Invest Alberta welcomes Fortinet to join the region’s thriving tech scene. Fortinet’s $30 million investment and focus on digital inclusion, green initiatives, and talent development through partnerships with academic institutions make the company the perfect fit for Alberta’s innovation community.” – Rick Christiaanse, Invest Alberta CEO

About Fortinet

Fortinet is a driving force in the evolution of cybersecurity and the convergence of networking and security. Our mission is to secure people, devices, and data everywhere, and today, we deliver cybersecurity everywhere you need it with the largest integrated portfolio of over 50 enterprise-grade products. Well over half a million customers trust Fortinet's solutions, which are among the most deployed, most patented, and most validated in the industry. The Fortinet Training Institute, one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry, is dedicated to making cybersecurity training and new career opportunities available to everyone. FortiGuard Labs, Fortinet’s elite threat intelligence and research organization, develops and utilizes leading-edge machine learning and AI technologies to provide customers with timely and consistently top-rated protection and actionable threat intelligence. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com, the Fortinet Blog, and FortiGuard Labs.

About Invest Alberta

Invest Alberta engages the world and provides high-end tailored support to companies, investors, and major new projects. With team members strategically positioned in key markets around the world, Invest Alberta works to break down barriers so businesses can start up, scale up, and succeed without limits. Since 2020, Invest Alberta has supported the commitment of nearly $20 billion in investment that created more than 27,000 new high-value jobs for Albertans. For more information, visit investalberta.ca.

