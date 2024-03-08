USA Fibroid Centers Raise Awareness During Endometriosis Awareness Month

Endometriosis is a disease described as 'agonizing and unbearable,' and can often co-exist with fibroids, but there are resources to help if you experience pain.

Millions of Women May Not Realize Underlying Fibroids

At nationally acclaimed USA Fibroid Centers, we have been providing uterine fibroid embolization (UFE) to treat fibroids, empowering women to reclaim their well-being.” — Yan Katsnelson, M.D., Founder and CEO at USA Fibroid Centers

NORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USA Fibroid Centers, a leading healthcare provider specializing in minimally invasive fibroid treatment, is urging women to prioritize their health this Endometriosis Awareness Month. Many women experiencing pelvic pain, heavy bleeding, and other menstrual irregularities may be unaware that they have both endometriosis and fibroids, which can coexist and worsen symptoms.

“Endometriosis is a debilitating condition affecting millions of women,” says Yan Katsnelson, M.D., Founder and CEO at USA Fibroid Centers. “While the focus this month is on endometriosis, it’s crucial to recognize the potential presence of fibroids, which can significantly impact one's quality of life.”

Fibroids are non-cancerous growths in the uterus that affect 70 to 80 percent of women.1 While not related to endometriosis, they can often occur together. Symptoms of both conditions can overlap, making diagnosis challenging.

Symptoms to Watch For:

*Pelvic pain, especially during menstruation

*Heavy bleeding or prolonged periods

*Pain during intercourse

*Frequent urination or difficulty emptying the bladder

*Pain in the lower back or thighs

*Bloating

USA Fibroid Centers encourages women experiencing these symptoms to seek medical evaluation. A minimally invasive diagnostic procedure can help determine the presence and type of fibroids, allowing for developing a personalized treatment plan.

“At nationally acclaimed USA Fibroid Centers, we have been providing uterine fibroid embolization (UFE) to treat fibroids, empowering women to reclaim their well-being,” says Katsnelson. UFE has been performed since 1995 and offers an effective 95 percent success rate, relieving symptoms and preserving the uterus and fertility.

Women who are concerned they are suffering from either condition should schedule an appointment at USA Fibroid Centers. Their staff of interventional radiologists with extensive experience treating fibroids use special diagnostic tests that allow for visualization to pinpoint the size, location, and number of fibroids precisely and develop a personalized treatment plan based on their unique needs and medical history.

For further information or to make an appointment, call 888-714-5347 or schedule online at www.usafibroidcenters.com.



About USA Fibroid Centers

USA Fibroid Centers’ mission is to provide personalized, non-surgical treatment for fibroids using an advanced procedure called uterine fibroid embolization (UFE). They strive to raise awareness of UFE as a treatment option and encourage more conversation about fibroids. For more information, visit www.usafibroidcenters.com.

1.https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK537747/