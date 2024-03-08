Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

Financial Highlights Gross Profit for the second fiscal quarter decreased $3.9 million, or 1%, compared to the prior year period, driven by decreases of $74.1 million and $70.2 million in revenue and cost of sales, respectively. The revenue and cost of sales changes were primarily due to wholesale propane prices that were 10.1% lower from Mt. Belvieu, Texas and 15.0% lower from Conway, Kansas compared to the prior year period. Margin per gallon for the second fiscal quarter increased $0.05, or 4%, compared to the prior year period. Likewise, operating income per gallon also increased $0.02, or 5%, compared to the prior year period. Net earnings attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. decreased $2.3 million, or 2%, compared to the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA for the second fiscal quarter decreased by $9.0 million, or 6%, compared to the prior year period.

Company Highlights The Company acquired Eastern Sierra Propane, based in California, during the second fiscal quarter. Ferrellgas’ focus on technology continues with a digital welcome package for its customers, installation of tank monitoring equipment and its ongoing Enterprise Resource Planning (“ERP”) system implementation. Blue Rhino, the Company’s tank exchange brand, celebrated its 30 th birthday. Blue Rhino is working with leading influencers in backyard grilling reaching over 17 million people through the second fiscal quarter.







LIBERTY, Mo., March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTC: FGPR) (“Ferrellgas” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2024.

“Ferrellgas account managers are one of many high performing teams within Ferrellgas. In the second fiscal quarter, our account managers provided millions of gallons of new business,” said Tamria Zertuche, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ferrellgas. “We believe our General Managers are the best in the industry. Teamed up with the account managers they have grown retail EBITDA, all the while navigating one of the warmest winters on record.”

Gross profit decreased by $3.9 million, or 1%, for the second fiscal quarter compared to the prior year period. The $74.1 million decrease in revenue was partially offset by a decrease of $70.2 million in cost of product as compared to the prior year period. Our wholesale sales price per gallon partially correlates to the change in the wholesale market price of propane. The wholesale market price at our two major supply points averaged 10.1% and 15.0% less in the second fiscal quarter of 2024 compared to the prior year period. These decreases impacted both the revenue and cost of product changes for the period. As expected, propane market cost reduction and stabilization impacted our current period gross profit. Margin per gallon was $1.26 per gallon and $1.21 per gallon for the second fiscal quarter of fiscal 2024 and 2023, respectively. Operating income per gallon was $0.46 per gallon and $0.44 per gallon for the second fiscal quarter of fiscal 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Gallons sold for the second fiscal quarter of 2024 decreased 13.6 million, or 5%, primarily due to customer attrition related to the impact of continued inflationary conditions across the nation and warmer weather during the quarter as compared to the prior year period.

We recognized net earnings attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. of $95.8 million and $98.1 million in the second fiscal quarter of fiscal 2024 and 2023, respectively. Operating expense as a percentage of total revenue increased 13% for the second fiscal quarter compared to the prior year period. Operating expense – personnel, vehicle, plant and office increased $2.3 million, or 1%. Lower legal costs compared to the prior year period drove the majority of the $5.9 million decrease in General and administrative expense, partially offset by costs related to the technology investments described above.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, decreased by $9.0 million, or 6%, to $146.9 million in the second fiscal quarter compared to $155.9 million in the prior year quarter. The change was primarily due to a $3.9 million decrease in gross profit and, after adjusting for a $9.0 million decrease in Legal fees and settlements related to non-core businesses, a $5.4 million increase in Operating, general and administrative expense.

In conjunction with our focus on growth, we acquired Eastern Sierra Propane in January 2024 with seller advising support from Matrix Capital Markets Group, Inc. This additional 150-mile service area in the Eastern Sierra mountains was cultivated by owner Tom Sigler over 30 years and complements our existing California service units. The strategic propane gas storage acquired through the sale will benefit our distribution network.

Technology remains a strategic priority as we advance various business initiatives such as the design and implementation of the ERP system noted above. Our digital welcome package and tank monitoring installations are other customer service enhancements. As a nationwide logistics company, we will benefit from having better data, miles and minutes management and pricing tools which in turn will allow us to deliver product to our customers timely and efficiently.

Blue Rhino celebrated its 30th birthday this year. A special edition tank sleeve is rolling out nationally to commemorate the occasion. Blue Rhino fans have the opportunity to enter a nationwide sweepstakes to become an honorary Chief Grilling Officer and receive a BBQ master class for up to 30 friends. Grilling enthusiasts can also view favorite grilling recipes on our 30th anniversary e-cookbook in addition to participating in other events.

About Ferrellgas

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Its Blue Rhino propane exchange brand is sold at 65,000 locations nationwide. Blue Rhino is proudly celebrating its 30th birthday this year with an exclusive sweepstakes, prizes, and more. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 1.1 million Class A Units of the partnership, through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed an Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2023 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 29, 2023. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at www.ferrellgas.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release concerning expectations for the future are forward-looking statements. A variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause results, performance, and expectations to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, and expectations. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include those discussed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., Ferrellgas, L.P., Ferrellgas Partners Finance Corp., and Ferrellgas Finance Corp. for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2023, and in other documents filed from time to time by these entities with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

FERRELLGAS PARTNERS, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except unit data) (unaudited) ASSETS January 31, 2024 July 31, 2023 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents (including $10,789 and $11,126 of restricted cash at January 31, 2024 and July 31, 2023, respectively) $ 139,154 $ 137,347 Accounts and notes receivable, net 226,920 159,379 Inventories 100,253 98,104 Price risk management asset 15,276 11,966 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 33,729 29,135 Total current assets 515,332 435,931 Property, plant and equipment, net 622,935 615,174 Goodwill, net 257,006 257,006 Intangible assets (net of accumulated amortization of $354,139 and $349,614 at January 31, 2024 and July 31, 2023, respectively) 116,911 106,615 Operating lease right-of-use assets 54,034 57,839 Other assets, net 54,735 58,838 Total assets $ 1,620,953 $ 1,531,403 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE AND EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 67,912 $ 35,115 Current portion of long-term debt 2,977 2,597 Current operating lease liabilities 24,983 24,600 Other current liabilities 203,785 197,030 Total current liabilities 299,657 259,342 Long-term debt 1,458,693 1,456,184 Operating lease liabilities 30,345 34,235 Other liabilities 25,563 29,084 Contingencies and commitments Mezzanine equity: Senior preferred units, net of issue discount and offering costs (700,000 units outstanding at January 31, 2024 and July 31, 2023) 651,349 651,349 Equity (Deficit): Limited partner unitholders Class A (4,857,605 Units outstanding at January 31, 2024 and July 31, 2023) (1,158,241 ) (1,205,103 ) Class B (1,300,000 Units outstanding at January 31, 2024 and July 31,2023) 383,012 383,012 General partner Unitholder (49,496 Units outstanding at January 31, 2024 and July 31, 2023) (70,092 ) (70,566 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 7,313 1,059 Total Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. deficit (838,008 ) (891,598 ) Noncontrolling interest (6,646 ) (7,193 ) Total deficit (844,654 ) (898,791 ) Total liabilities, mezzanine and deficit $ 1,620,953 $ 1,531,403





FERRELLGAS PARTNERS, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per unit data)

(unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended Twelve months ended January 31, January 31, January 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues: Propane and other gas liquids sales $ 584,209 $ 651,886 $ 923,143 $ 1,037,730 $ 1,802,305 $ 2,025,401 Other 25,668 32,057 57,747 59,502 107,818 106,927 Total revenues 609,877 683,943 980,890 1,097,232 1,910,123 2,132,328 Cost of sales: Propane and other gas liquids sales 277,838 347,492 450,018 560,573 892,802 1,130,826 Other 3,730 4,243 8,171 9,019 15,065 14,361 Gross profit 328,309 332,208 522,701 527,640 1,002,256 987,141 Operating expense - personnel, vehicle, plant & other 159,638 157,355 304,284 287,095 594,709 562,573 Operating expense - equipment lease expense 5,343 5,586 10,719 11,610 22,361 22,992 Depreciation and amortization expense 24,435 23,069 48,839 45,700 96,509 93,358 General and administrative expense 17,191 23,115 30,016 37,948 62,806 62,369 Non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge 900 722 1,620 1,445 3,110 2,955 Loss on asset sales and disposals 382 290 1,717 1,970 5,438 3,217 Operating income 120,420 122,071 125,506 141,872 217,323 239,677 Interest expense (24,359 ) (23,177 ) (48,520 ) (48,186 ) (98,046 ) (97,745 ) Other income, net 849 544 2,185 1,013 3,797 1,539 Earnings before income tax expense 96,910 99,438 79,171 94,699 123,074 143,471 Income tax expense 309 503 471 521 931 925 Net earnings 96,601 98,935 78,700 94,178 122,143 142,546 Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest (1) 812 835 467 623 584 797 Net earnings attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. $ 95,789 $ 98,100 $ 78,233 $ 93,555 $ 121,559 $ 141,749 Class A unitholders' interest in net earnings (loss) $ 11,226 $ 11,557 $ 6,421 $ 8,592 $ 8,000 $ (19,532 ) Net loss per unitholders' interest Basic and diluted net earnings (loss) per Class A Unit $ 2.31 $ 2.38 $ 1.32 $ 1.77 $ 1.65 $ (4.02 ) Weighted average Class A Units outstanding - basic and diluted 4,858 4,858 4,858 4,858 4,858 4,858





(1) Amounts allocated to the general partner for its 1.0101% interest (excluding the economic interest attributable to the preferred unitholders) in the operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P.





Supplemental Data and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Items: Three months ended Six months ended Twelve months ended January 31, January 31, January 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net earnings attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. $ 95,789 $ 98,100 $ 78,233 $ 93,555 $ 121,559 $ 141,749 Income tax expense 309 503 471 521 931 925 Interest expense 24,359 23,177 48,520 48,186 98,046 97,745 Depreciation and amortization expense 24,435 23,069 48,839 45,700 96,509 93,358 EBITDA 144,892 144,849 176,063 187,962 317,045 333,777 Non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge 900 722 1,620 1,445 3,110 2,955 Loss on asset sales and disposal 382 290 1,717 1,970 5,438 3,217 Other income, net (849 ) (544 ) (2,185 ) (1,013 ) (3,797 ) (1,539 ) Severance costs — 634 — 644 - 725 Legal fees and settlements related to non-core businesses 103 9,107 1,157 13,979 8,929 16,979 Business transformation costs (1) 691 — 965 — 3,053 - Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest (2) 812 835 467 623 584 797 Adjusted EBITDA (3) 146,931 155,893 179,804 205,610 334,362 356,911 Net cash interest expense (4) (21,424 ) (20,265 ) (42,171 ) (42,871 ) (85,995 ) (95,498 ) Maintenance capital expenditures (5) (4,039 ) (4,375 ) (8,569 ) (10,207 ) (18,531 ) (19,587 ) Cash paid for income taxes (256 ) (447 ) (359 ) (496 ) (955 ) (1,107 ) Proceeds from certain asset sales 900 736 1,380 1,488 2,044 2,875 Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors (6) 122,112 131,542 130,085 153,524 230,925 243,594 Less: Distributions accrued or paid to preferred unitholders 16,250 16,222 32,501 32,473 64,342 64,438 Distributable cash flow attributable to general partner and non-controlling interest (2,443 ) (2,631 ) (2,602 ) (3,070 ) (4,619 ) (4,872 ) Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders (7) 103,419 112,689 94,982 117,981 161,964 174,284 Less: Distributions paid to Class A and B Unitholders (8) — — — — 49,998 49,998 Distributable cash flow excess (9) $ 103,419 $ 112,689 $ 94,982 $ 117,981 $ 111,966 $ 124,286 Propane gallons sales Retail - Sales to End Users 203,054 213,662 317,494 332,058 587,579 625,273 Wholesale - Sales to Resellers 57,978 60,945 105,743 104,814 206,819 205,318 Total propane gallons sales 261,032 274,607 423,237 436,872 794,398 830,591



