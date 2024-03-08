Submit Release
Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

  • Financial Highlights
    • Gross Profit for the second fiscal quarter decreased $3.9 million, or 1%, compared to the prior year period, driven by decreases of $74.1 million and $70.2 million in revenue and cost of sales, respectively. The revenue and cost of sales changes were primarily due to wholesale propane prices that were 10.1% lower from Mt. Belvieu, Texas and 15.0% lower from Conway, Kansas compared to the prior year period.
    • Margin per gallon for the second fiscal quarter increased $0.05, or 4%, compared to the prior year period. Likewise, operating income per gallon also increased $0.02, or 5%, compared to the prior year period.
    • Net earnings attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. decreased $2.3 million, or 2%, compared to the prior year period.
    • Adjusted EBITDA for the second fiscal quarter decreased by $9.0 million, or 6%, compared to the prior year period.
  • Company Highlights
    • The Company acquired Eastern Sierra Propane, based in California, during the second fiscal quarter.
    • Ferrellgas’ focus on technology continues with a digital welcome package for its customers, installation of tank monitoring equipment and its ongoing Enterprise Resource Planning (“ERP”) system implementation.
    • Blue Rhino, the Company’s tank exchange brand, celebrated its 30th birthday. Blue Rhino is working with leading influencers in backyard grilling reaching over 17 million people through the second fiscal quarter.

LIBERTY, Mo., March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTC: FGPR) (“Ferrellgas” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2024.

“Ferrellgas account managers are one of many high performing teams within Ferrellgas. In the second fiscal quarter, our account managers provided millions of gallons of new business,” said Tamria Zertuche, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ferrellgas. “We believe our General Managers are the best in the industry. Teamed up with the account managers they have grown retail EBITDA, all the while navigating one of the warmest winters on record.”

Gross profit decreased by $3.9 million, or 1%, for the second fiscal quarter compared to the prior year period. The $74.1 million decrease in revenue was partially offset by a decrease of $70.2 million in cost of product as compared to the prior year period. Our wholesale sales price per gallon partially correlates to the change in the wholesale market price of propane. The wholesale market price at our two major supply points averaged 10.1% and 15.0% less in the second fiscal quarter of 2024 compared to the prior year period. These decreases impacted both the revenue and cost of product changes for the period. As expected, propane market cost reduction and stabilization impacted our current period gross profit. Margin per gallon was $1.26 per gallon and $1.21 per gallon for the second fiscal quarter of fiscal 2024 and 2023, respectively. Operating income per gallon was $0.46 per gallon and $0.44 per gallon for the second fiscal quarter of fiscal 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Gallons sold for the second fiscal quarter of 2024 decreased 13.6 million, or 5%, primarily due to customer attrition related to the impact of continued inflationary conditions across the nation and warmer weather during the quarter as compared to the prior year period.

We recognized net earnings attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. of $95.8 million and $98.1 million in the second fiscal quarter of fiscal 2024 and 2023, respectively. Operating expense as a percentage of total revenue increased 13% for the second fiscal quarter compared to the prior year period. Operating expense – personnel, vehicle, plant and office increased $2.3 million, or 1%. Lower legal costs compared to the prior year period drove the majority of the $5.9 million decrease in General and administrative expense, partially offset by costs related to the technology investments described above.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, decreased by $9.0 million, or 6%, to $146.9 million in the second fiscal quarter compared to $155.9 million in the prior year quarter. The change was primarily due to a $3.9 million decrease in gross profit and, after adjusting for a $9.0 million decrease in Legal fees and settlements related to non-core businesses, a $5.4 million increase in Operating, general and administrative expense.

In conjunction with our focus on growth, we acquired Eastern Sierra Propane in January 2024 with seller advising support from Matrix Capital Markets Group, Inc. This additional 150-mile service area in the Eastern Sierra mountains was cultivated by owner Tom Sigler over 30 years and complements our existing California service units. The strategic propane gas storage acquired through the sale will benefit our distribution network.

Technology remains a strategic priority as we advance various business initiatives such as the design and implementation of the ERP system noted above. Our digital welcome package and tank monitoring installations are other customer service enhancements. As a nationwide logistics company, we will benefit from having better data, miles and minutes management and pricing tools which in turn will allow us to deliver product to our customers timely and efficiently.

Blue Rhino celebrated its 30th birthday this year. A special edition tank sleeve is rolling out nationally to commemorate the occasion. Blue Rhino fans have the opportunity to enter a nationwide sweepstakes to become an honorary Chief Grilling Officer and receive a BBQ master class for up to 30 friends. Grilling enthusiasts can also view favorite grilling recipes on our 30th anniversary e-cookbook in addition to participating in other events.

On Friday, March 8, 2024, the Company will conduct a teleconference at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5po8ehpw to discuss the results of operations for the second fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2024. The webcast of the teleconference will begin at 8:30 a.m. Central Time (9:30 a.m. Eastern Time). Questions may be submitted via the investor relations e-mail box at InvestorRelations@ferrellgas.com.

About Ferrellgas

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Its Blue Rhino propane exchange brand is sold at 65,000 locations nationwide. Blue Rhino is proudly celebrating its 30th birthday this year with an exclusive sweepstakes, prizes, and more. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 1.1 million Class A Units of the partnership, through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed an Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2023 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 29, 2023. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at www.ferrellgas.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release concerning expectations for the future are forward-looking statements. A variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause results, performance, and expectations to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, and expectations. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include those discussed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., Ferrellgas, L.P., Ferrellgas Partners Finance Corp., and Ferrellgas Finance Corp. for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2023, and in other documents filed from time to time by these entities with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts

Investor Relations – InvestorRelations@ferrellgas.com



FERRELLGAS PARTNERS, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except unit data)
 
(unaudited)
             
ASSETS      January 31, 2024   July 31, 2023
             
Current assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents (including $10,789 and $11,126 of restricted cash at January 31, 2024 and July 31, 2023, respectively)   $ 139,154     $ 137,347  
Accounts and notes receivable, net     226,920       159,379  
Inventories     100,253       98,104  
Price risk management asset     15,276       11,966  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     33,729       29,135  
Total current assets     515,332       435,931  
             
Property, plant and equipment, net     622,935       615,174  
Goodwill, net     257,006       257,006  
Intangible assets (net of accumulated amortization of $354,139 and $349,614 at January 31, 2024 and July 31, 2023, respectively)     116,911       106,615  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     54,034       57,839  
Other assets, net     54,735       58,838  
Total assets   $ 1,620,953     $ 1,531,403  
             
             
LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE AND EQUITY (DEFICIT)            
             
Current liabilities:            
Accounts payable   $ 67,912     $ 35,115  
Current portion of long-term debt     2,977       2,597  
Current operating lease liabilities     24,983       24,600  
Other current liabilities     203,785       197,030  
Total current liabilities     299,657       259,342  
             
Long-term debt     1,458,693       1,456,184  
Operating lease liabilities     30,345       34,235  
Other liabilities     25,563       29,084  
             
Contingencies and commitments            
             
Mezzanine equity:            
Senior preferred units, net of issue discount and offering costs (700,000 units outstanding at January 31, 2024 and July 31, 2023)     651,349       651,349  
             
Equity (Deficit):            
Limited partner unitholders            
Class A (4,857,605 Units outstanding at January 31, 2024 and July 31, 2023)     (1,158,241 )     (1,205,103 )
Class B (1,300,000 Units outstanding at January 31, 2024 and July 31,2023)     383,012       383,012  
General partner Unitholder (49,496 Units outstanding at January 31, 2024 and July 31, 2023)     (70,092 )     (70,566 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income     7,313       1,059  
Total Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. deficit     (838,008 )     (891,598 )
Noncontrolling interest     (6,646 )     (7,193 )
Total deficit     (844,654 )     (898,791 )
Total liabilities, mezzanine and deficit   $ 1,620,953     $ 1,531,403  
 


FERRELLGAS PARTNERS, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
 
(in thousands, except per unit data)
(unaudited)
                                 
    Three months ended   Six months ended   Twelve months ended
    January 31,    January 31,    January 31, 
     2024      2023      2024      2023       2024       2023  
Revenues:                                
Propane and other gas liquids sales   $ 584,209     $ 651,886     $ 923,143     $ 1,037,730     $ 1,802,305     $ 2,025,401  
Other     25,668       32,057       57,747       59,502       107,818       106,927  
Total revenues     609,877       683,943       980,890       1,097,232       1,910,123       2,132,328  
                                 
Cost of sales:                                
Propane and other gas liquids sales     277,838       347,492       450,018       560,573       892,802       1,130,826  
Other     3,730       4,243       8,171       9,019       15,065       14,361  
                                 
Gross profit     328,309       332,208       522,701       527,640       1,002,256       987,141  
                                 
Operating expense - personnel, vehicle, plant & other     159,638       157,355       304,284       287,095       594,709       562,573  
Operating expense - equipment lease expense     5,343       5,586       10,719       11,610       22,361       22,992  
Depreciation and amortization expense     24,435       23,069       48,839       45,700       96,509       93,358  
General and administrative expense     17,191       23,115       30,016       37,948       62,806       62,369  
Non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge     900       722       1,620       1,445       3,110       2,955  
Loss on asset sales and disposals     382       290       1,717       1,970       5,438       3,217  
                                 
Operating income     120,420       122,071       125,506       141,872       217,323       239,677  
                                 
Interest expense     (24,359 )     (23,177 )     (48,520 )     (48,186 )     (98,046 )     (97,745 )
Other income, net     849       544       2,185       1,013       3,797       1,539  
                                 
Earnings before income tax expense     96,910       99,438       79,171       94,699       123,074       143,471  
                                 
Income tax expense     309       503       471       521       931       925  
                                 
Net earnings     96,601       98,935       78,700       94,178       122,143       142,546  
                                 
Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest (1)     812       835       467       623       584       797  
                                 
Net earnings attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P.   $ 95,789     $ 98,100     $ 78,233     $ 93,555     $ 121,559     $ 141,749  
                                 
Class A unitholders' interest in net earnings (loss)   $ 11,226     $ 11,557     $ 6,421     $ 8,592     $ 8,000     $ (19,532 )
                                 
Net loss per unitholders' interest                                
Basic and diluted net earnings (loss) per Class A Unit   $ 2.31     $ 2.38     $ 1.32     $ 1.77     $ 1.65     $ (4.02 )
Weighted average Class A Units outstanding - basic and diluted     4,858       4,858       4,858       4,858       4,858       4,858  


(1) Amounts allocated to the general partner for its 1.0101% interest (excluding the economic interest attributable to the preferred unitholders) in the operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P.
   


Supplemental Data and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Items:
                                 
    Three months ended   Six months ended   Twelve months ended
    January 31,    January 31,    January 31, 
     2024      2023      2024      2023       2024       2023  
Net earnings attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P.   $ 95,789     $ 98,100     $ 78,233     $ 93,555     $ 121,559     $ 141,749  
Income tax expense     309       503       471       521       931       925  
Interest expense     24,359       23,177       48,520       48,186       98,046       97,745  
Depreciation and amortization expense     24,435       23,069       48,839       45,700       96,509       93,358  
EBITDA     144,892       144,849       176,063       187,962       317,045       333,777  
Non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge     900       722       1,620       1,445       3,110       2,955  
Loss on asset sales and disposal     382       290       1,717       1,970       5,438       3,217  
Other income, net     (849 )     (544 )     (2,185 )     (1,013 )     (3,797 )     (1,539 )
Severance costs           634             644       -       725  
Legal fees and settlements related to non-core businesses     103       9,107       1,157       13,979       8,929       16,979  
Business transformation costs (1)     691             965             3,053       -  
Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest (2)     812       835       467       623       584       797  
Adjusted EBITDA (3)     146,931       155,893       179,804       205,610       334,362       356,911  
Net cash interest expense (4)     (21,424 )     (20,265 )     (42,171 )     (42,871 )     (85,995 )     (95,498 )
Maintenance capital expenditures (5)     (4,039 )     (4,375 )     (8,569 )     (10,207 )     (18,531 )     (19,587 )
Cash paid for income taxes     (256 )     (447 )     (359 )     (496 )     (955 )     (1,107 )
Proceeds from certain asset sales     900       736       1,380       1,488       2,044       2,875  
Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors (6)     122,112       131,542       130,085       153,524       230,925       243,594  
Less: Distributions accrued or paid to preferred unitholders     16,250       16,222       32,501       32,473       64,342       64,438  
Distributable cash flow attributable to general partner and non-controlling interest     (2,443 )     (2,631 )     (2,602 )     (3,070 )     (4,619 )     (4,872 )
Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders (7)     103,419       112,689       94,982       117,981       161,964       174,284  
Less: Distributions paid to Class A and B Unitholders (8)                             49,998       49,998  
Distributable cash flow excess (9)   $ 103,419     $ 112,689     $ 94,982     $ 117,981     $ 111,966     $ 124,286  
                                 
Propane gallons sales                                
Retail - Sales to End Users     203,054       213,662       317,494       332,058       587,579       625,273  
Wholesale - Sales to Resellers     57,978       60,945       105,743       104,814       206,819       205,318  
Total propane gallons sales     261,032       274,607       423,237       436,872       794,398       830,591  


(1) Non-recurring costs included in “Operating, general and administrative expense” primarily related to the implementation of an ERP system as part of our business transformation initiatives.
(2) Amounts allocated to the general partner for its 1.0101% interest (excluding the economic interest attributable to the preferred unitholders) in the operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P.
(3) Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net earnings attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., plus the sum of the following: income tax expense, interest expense, depreciation and amortization expense, non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge, loss on asset sales and disposals, other income, net, severance costs, legal fees and settlements related to non-core businesses, business transformation costs, and net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest. Management believes the presentation of this measure is relevant and useful because it allows investors to view the partnership's performance in a manner similar to the method management uses, adjusted for items management believes make it easier to compare its results with other companies that have different financing and capital structures. Adjusted EBITDA, as management defines it, may not be comparable to similarly titled measurements used by other companies. Items added into our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA that will not occur on a continuing basis may have associated cash payments. Adjusted EBITDA should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP.
(4) Net cash interest expense is the sum of interest expense less non-cash interest expense and other income, net.
(5) Maintenance capital expenditures include capitalized expenditures for betterment and replacement of property, plant and equipment, and may from time to time include the purchase of assets that are typically leased.
(6) Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA minus net cash interest expense, maintenance capital expenditures and cash paid for income taxes plus proceeds from certain asset sales. Management considers distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors a meaningful measure of the partnership’s ability to declare and pay quarterly distributions to equity investors, including holders of the operating partnership’s Preferred Units. Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors, as management defines it, may not be comparable to similarly titled measurements used by other companies. Items added into our calculation of distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors that will not occur on a continuing basis may have associated cash payments. Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP.
(7) Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders is calculated as Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors minus distributions accrued or paid on the Preferred Units and distributable cash flow attributable to general partner and noncontrolling interest. Management considers distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders a meaningful measure of the partnership’s ability to declare and pay quarterly distributions to Class A and B Unitholders. Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders, as management defines it, may not be comparable to similarly titled measurements used by other companies. Items added to our calculation of distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders that will not occur on a continuing basis may have associated cash payments. Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP.
(8) The Company did not pay any distributions to Class A Unitholders during any of the periods in fiscal 2024 or fiscal 2023.
(9) Distributable cash flow excess is calculated as Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders minus Distributions paid to Class A and B Unitholders. Distributable cash flow excess, if any, is retained to establish reserves, to reduce debt, to fund capital expenditures and for other partnership purposes, and any shortage is funded from previously established reserves, cash on hand or borrowings under our Credit Facility. Management considers Distributable cash flow excess a meaningful measure of the partnership’s ability to effectuate those purposes. Distributable cash flow excess, as management defines it, may not be comparable to similarly titled measurements used by other companies. Items added into our calculation of distributable cash flow excess that will not occur on a continuing basis may have associated cash payments. Distributable cash flow excess should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP.

