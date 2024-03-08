Submit Release
News Search

There were 188 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 421,206 in the last 365 days.

Vaultinum Announces Exclusive Webinar on Mitigating IP Risks for Growing Software Companies

LONDON, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaultinum, a leading European third party specialising in the protection and audit of software and technological assets, is thrilled to announce an upcoming webinar in collaboration with Tech UK, set for March 28. Titled "Mitigating IP Risks in Growing Software Companies," this webinar aims to address the critical challenges and solutions related to intellectual property (IP) rights within the tech industry, especially for small and medium-sized software publishers.

IP is a cornerstone for SMEs, enabling them to protect and commercialise their innovative software solutions. Protecting this IP from software copyright infringement is a key step for these companies, making Tech SMEs more attractive for investment but also paving the way for substantial business growth.

This SME Online Forum, led by Vaultinum's Senior Legal Officer, Kristin Avon, and Josh Nunn, Managing Director for UK, will provide invaluable insights into the specificities of IP rights’ protection and management within the tech sector. Attendees will gain a comprehensive understanding of common IP infringements, strategies to avoid the misuse of open-source software (OSS), and effective measures to mitigate risks, thereby reducing business exposure.

Josh Nunn explains: “The session will delve into the specifics of software IP, emphasizing the importance of a robust IP strategy and providing actionable steps to prevent licensing issues that could impede technology growth.”

Don't miss this opportunity to learn from industry experts and enhance your company's IP management practices.

For more information on how to register, please visit Tech UK’s website.

About Vaultinum:
Vaultinum is a trusted European third-party provider, dedicated to the protection and auditing of software and technological assets. With advanced tech and IP due diligence solutions, Vaultinum is committed to enhancing the security and viability of technology investments, supporting value creation for private equity investors across the globe.

CONTACT Marine Yborra, CMO 
COMPANY Vaultinum 
EMAIL my@vaultinum.com 
WEB www.vaultinum.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Vaultinum Announces Exclusive Webinar on Mitigating IP Risks for Growing Software Companies

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Insurance Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more