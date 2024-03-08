A Supernatural Encounter at the Place His Best Friend Died capped with a UFO Encounter sixteen years later Gave Him the Spiritual Awakening of a Lifetime

The latest faith based book from Palmetto Publishing follows the close encounters that revolutionized one man’s faith.

Charleston, SC, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sometimes there are things that happen in our lives that defy explanation. On several strange nights during the summer and fall in the year 2017, Jeremiah J. Johnson experienced a multitude of close encounters with strange lights, shadow men, and UFOs —and it pointed him toward a deeper relationship with Christ.

Johnson’s best friend Jaron died in the year 2000 in a tragic vehicle crash. On March 18, 2001, six months after Jaron’s death, Johnson found himself in an enlightening moment. Returning to the site of the crash, he held his arms out with his palms open to embrace the heavenly realm, he closed his eyes as he raised his head toward the heavens, and asked God for a sign. A photo was taken at this moment and reveals the supernatural encounter which now serves as the front cover of Johnson’s debut book Trust the Light.

Witness the breathtaking truth of what the photo reveals—a supernatural encounter with an otherworldly presence that few have experienced. Sixteen years later in 2017, Johnson recalls what he saw as a UFO triangular aircraft picking up two alien trespassers [shadow men] as the most terrifying moment in his life—but what happened that night also deepened his faith. Johnson writes:

“Hopefully people come away [from reading my book] with some insight on how to connect [and] have a relationship with God . . . how to ask for answers and receive them.”

The book features shadow men, light spheres, lost time, an armed standoff with the UFO, and government cover-ups, culminating in Johnson’s journey as a UFO WHISTLEBLOWER. For UFO enthusiasts, believers in God, and people who aren’t sure what’s out there, but who are searching for the truth, Trust the Light is your book this year.

