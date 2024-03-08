Susana Malcorra on women in diplomacy

In this video, Susana Malcorra, President of GWL Voices, former Foreign Minister of Argentina, Former Chef de Cabinet of the UN Secretary-General and Crisis Group Co-Chair, speaks about the challenges faced by women who pursue careers in diplomacy and peacemaking.
