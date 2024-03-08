Aquafil Announces Date and Time for Fourth Quarter 2023 Conference Call

Arco, Italy, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Aquafil to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings on March 14, 2024



Conference Call Scheduled for Same Day at 11:30AM ET

ARCO, Italy, March 8, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aquafil SpA (ECNLF:OTCQX – ECNL:IM), based in Arco (TN) Italy, a pioneer of the circular economy, today announced that the Company will announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023, which ended on December 31, 2023, on March 14, 2024. Management will host a conference call that same day beginning at 11:30AM ET.

To attend the call, please use the following link: http://bit.ly/aquafil-FY2023-results. To access the conference call in audio-only mode please use the following number: 718 705 8796. An operator will ask for your details (First Name, Last Name and Company Name) before connecting you to the conference call.

The presentation and Press Release will be available before the beginning of the virtual meeting on the IR section of the Group web site http://www.aquafil.com/

For more on Aquafil, please go to https://www.aquafil.com/investor-relations/homepage/

About Aquafil SpA

Since 1965, the Aquafil Group has been a pioneer of the circular economy and a landmark in terms of quality and product innovation for Italy and the globe. We primarily manufacture Nylon 6 fibers and polymers but also Nylon 6.6 and Dryarn. Our flagship product is ECONYL® nylon, which revolutionizes the world of synthetic fibers through a closed-loop model.



Today, Aquafil remains a leader in the research of new production systems for sustainable development.



U.S. Contact:

Joe Hassett

joeh@gregoryfca.com

610-787-0464 (Cell)

