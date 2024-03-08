AutoScheduler.AI’s Keith Moore Named to 2024 Pros to Know Award

Wins Rising Stars Category, Which Recognizes Achievements, Hard Work, and Vision that have Shaped the Supply Chain

AUSTIN, Texas, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoScheduler.AI , an innovative Warehouse Management System (WMS) accelerator, announces that CEO Keith Moore is one of the winners of this year’s Pros to Know award, which recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chain for competitive advantage. This recognition is for the Rising Stars Category.

“As one of twenty-five Rising Stars Category winners in the Pros to Know Awards, I am pleased to be chosen among hundreds nominated for making outstanding contributions to the supply chain space," says Keith Moore, CEO of AutoScheduler.AI. “I am an evangelist for using artificial intelligence and machine learning within warehouse solutions to help improve visibility, worker productivity, sustainability, and customer service. Clients benefit from greater customer service, labor reduction, and better ability to meet demand.”

"Many of today's supply chain pros are more than just leaders within their space; they're innovators, decision-makers, pioneers of change and growth. They've spent the last year (and more) creating safer, more efficient supply chains," says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “New this year, we broke the award down into four distinct categories: Top Warehousing Stars; Top Procurement Stars; Rising Stars; and Lifetime Achievement. These winners continue to go above and beyond to overcome challenges, advance supply chain management and make the impossible, possible.”

Keith Moore is CEO of AutoScheduler.AI, where he provides leadership and management, ensuring employee engagement, innovative product design and development, and top customer service while maximizing profitability. He oversees company operations, communicates between board members and other company executives, and makes critical decisions that impact the company's brand identity and financial health. He leverages his knowledge of the warehousing industry and deep technology competencies to drive value in AutoScheduler's offerings and to take the business to the next level.

About AutoScheduler.AI

AutoScheduler.AI creates dynamic warehouse plans directly injected into the WMS to optimize activities based on constraints, ensuring sites run optimally at peak performance. Our intuitive AI and Machine Learning platform, developed with P&G and implemented at P&G, Unilever, General Mills, and others, streamlines operations by seamlessly integrating with existing WMS and ERP. We provide dynamic dock scheduling, labor level-loading, inventory balancing, proactive cross-docking, redundant workforce elimination, and more. Clients benefit from prescriptive analytics to drive efficiencies and create value in the supply chain. For more information, email info@autoscheduler.ai .

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and its sister publication, Food Logistics, also operate SCN Summit and the Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

About IRONMARKETS

IRONMARKETS, formerly known as AC Business Media, is a leading business-to-business media and buyer engagement platform with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets. IRONMARKETS delivers relevant, cutting-edge content to its audiences through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, conferences, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters. It also provides advertisers the analytics, data, and ability to reach their target audience. Learn more at https://www.iron.markets .

