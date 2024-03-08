Technical Textile Market to Surpass USD 267.96 Billion by 2030, Paving the Way for Innovative Solutions
Discover the driving forces behind the remarkable growth of the Technical Textile Market, shaping the future of functional textiles across diverse industries.AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SNS Insider report reveals that the Technical Textile Market was valued at USD 188.43 billion in 2022, and it is projected to achieve a market size of USD 267.96 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate of 4.5% expected over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.
Market Report Scope
The Technical Textile Market encompasses the production, sale, and utilization of textiles engineered to meet specific functional requirements. These specialized textiles cater to various industries such as automotive, aerospace, healthcare, construction, agriculture, sports, and more, offering a range of functional advantages. These include properties like high strength, durability, chemical resistance, flame resistance, breathability, and insulation.
Driven by increasing industry demands for advanced materials, technological advancements, and the necessity for innovative solutions, the market for technical textiles has witnessed substantial growth. End-user industries are recognizing the advantages of technical textiles, leading to a surge in demand across multiple sectors.
Technical textiles are found to be 20% to 25% lighter than conventional materials, contributing to reduced weight and improved fuel efficiency in vehicles. With a heavy reliance on synthetic raw materials, the production of technical textiles using advanced technologies is poised to further impact market growth.
The adoption of technical textiles in agriculture has significantly contributed to increased crop production. These textiles are used in the manufacturing of nets and shade cloths due to their temperature and water-resistant qualities.
Market Players:
-Toray Industries Inc
-Low & Bonar PLC
-Kimberly-Clark Corp
-Freudenberg Group
-Huntsman International LLC
-Ahlstrom-Munksjo
-Mitsui Chemicals Inc
-Berry Global Group Inc
-Asahi Kasei Advance Corp
-Milliken & Company
Market Analysis
The Technical Textile Market has experienced a surge in awareness and acceptance, attributed to the high functionality, safety, and durability of products made from these textiles. Innovations and technological advancements have enhanced the durability and lightweight nature of these products, providing superior strength and performance.
There is a growing demand for technical textiles in the packaging, healthcare, automotive, and rail transport industries. In the aerospace and automotive sectors, technical textiles find applications in interior textiles, seating systems, filtration, and acoustic insulation. These textiles improve fuel efficiency, comfort, and safety in these industries, driving their dominance.
The healthcare sector has witnessed an increasing demand for technical textiles, especially in medical equipment and healthcare products, owing to their hygienic and durable properties.
Segment Analysis
In the Technical Textile Market, the "Synthetic Polymer" segment dominates the Raw Materials category. This dominance is due to the widespread availability of synthetic materials, offering properties such as durability, chemical resistance, and ease of manufacturing.
In terms of Manufacturing, the "3D Weaving" and "Finishing Treatments" segments hold significant shares. 3D Weaving allows for intricate designs and structures, while Finishing Treatments enhance the functional properties of technical textiles, such as water repellency and flame resistance.
Among the End-Use segments, "Buildtech Textiles" and "Indutech Textiles" lead the market. The construction industry benefits from the strength and durability of technical textiles in building materials, while industrial applications utilize these textiles for their protective and functional properties.
By Raw Materials
-Natural Fibre
-Synthetic Polymer
-Mineral
-Others
By Manufacturing
-3D Weaving
-3D Knitting
-Thermoforming
-Finishing Treatments
-Nano Technology
-Handmade Elements
-Heat-set Synthetics
-Others
By End Use
-Clothtech Textile
-Agro Textiles
-Indutech Textile
-Sportech Textile
-Buildtech Textiles
-Hometech Textile
-Protech Textile
-Transtech Textile
-Packtech Textile
-Medtech Textile
-Others
Key Regional Developments
Asia Pacific dominated the Technical Textile Market in 2022, accounting for over 46% of global revenue. The region is poised for further growth, driven by the increasing demand for protective and industrial clothing. China's expanding residential, commercial, and industrial sectors, coupled with supportive government policies in India's textile market, are expected to fuel market expansion.
Europe sees substantial demand for technical textiles in fashion apparel and household applications. The growth trajectory is expected to continue, supported by expansions in the tourism, automotive, and healthcare industries.
North America anticipates nominal growth during the forecast period, primarily due to demand from the construction and healthcare sectors. The region's infrastructure development and renovation activities are additional factors expected to contribute to market growth.
Key Takeaways for Technical Textile Market Study
-The Technical Textile Market is set to surpass USD 267.96 billion by 2030, driven by advancements in synthetic materials and innovative manufacturing techniques.
-Dominance in segments like Synthetic Polymers and Buildtech Textiles highlights the market's focus on durability, functionality, and industrial applications.
-The Asia Pacific region leads the market, fueled by demand for protective clothing and rapid industrialization.
Recent Developments
•The Indian technical textile industry is poised for a remarkable CAGR of 50% in the future, as stated by the Ministry of Textiles and Coordinator of the National Technical Textile Mission (NTTM) at an international conference on technical textiles.
•Regal Lager in the US is set to launch plant-based diapers and wipes, aligning with the growing trend towards sustainable and eco-friendly products.
•Recent reports indicate a 60% increase in Meditech exports and a 45% decline in Geotech textiles from April 2022 to January 2023, reflecting dynamic shifts in market demands and trends.
