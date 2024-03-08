E-Scooter Sharing Market to Gain 40.26 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.5% | Exclusive Analysis by SNS Insider
E-Scooter Sharing Market Size, Share And Segmentation By Product, By Voltage Type, By Battery, By Regions And Global Market Forecast 2023-2030
E-scooter sharing market are gaining traction in the industry due to the increased fuel costs and maintenance of gasoline-powered vehicles.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The E-Scooter Sharing Market size was valued at USD 22.57 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 40.26 billion by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period 2023-2030, As environmental concerns intensify and cities strive to reduce carbon emissions, electric scooters have emerged as a popular choice for short-distance commuting.
— Sr. Researcher Roshan Rathod
According to SNS Insider, Companies are focusing on developing smart charging infrastructure to address the limitations of battery charging. By deploying advanced charging stations equipped with fast-charging capabilities and renewable energy sources, providers aim to offer a more sustainable and efficient charging ecosystem.
Key Companies:
• Gogoro Inc. (Taiwan)
• Terra Motors Corporation (Japan)
• Vmoto Limited (Australia)
• Jiangsu Xinri Electric Vehicle Co. Ltd. (China)
• NYCeWheels (U.S.)
• GOVECS GmbH (Germany)
• Ampere Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. (India)
• Amego Electric Vehicles Inc. (Canada)
• Hero Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. (India)
• Kumpan Electric (Germany)
• Torrot Group (Spain)
• Mahindra GenZe (U.S.)
• Ather Energy (India)
To Understand Business Strategies, Request For a Sample Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1214
Market Scope:
The E-Scooter Sharing market has evolved as a transformative force in the global transportation landscape. The market scope encompasses the rental and sharing of electric scooters, which are typically equipped with advanced technologies such as GPS tracking and IoT connectivity. These features facilitate convenient and user-friendly operations for both providers and users. The market is characterized by the presence of numerous players, ranging from established tech giants to startups, each vying for a significant share in the burgeoning market.
Industry Analysis:
The E-Scooter Sharing industry is witnessing robust growth owing to several factors. First and foremost, the increasing urbanization and population density in cities worldwide have led to a surge in demand for last-mile connectivity solutions. E-Scooter Sharing services address this need effectively, offering a convenient and eco-friendly alternative to traditional modes of transport. Furthermore, the emphasis on reducing traffic congestion and lowering carbon footprints has prompted governments and urban planners to support and implement policies that favor sustainable mobility solutions, further fueling the industry's expansion.
Segmentation Analysis:
A crucial component driving the success of E-Scooter Sharing services is the Lithium-Ion battery segment. Lithium-Ion batteries have become the preferred choice for electric scooters due to their high energy density, lightweight, and long lifespan. These batteries offer an optimal balance between power and weight, making them ideal for the compact and agile design of electric scooters. The efficiency and reliability of Lithium-Ion batteries contribute significantly to the overall performance of E-Scooter Sharing fleets.
By Product:
• Retro
• Folding
• Standing/Self-Balancing
By Voltage Type:
• 24V
• 36V
• 48V
• Greater than 48V
By Battery:
• Sealed Lead Acid
• Li-ion
• Ni-MH
Regional Analysis:
The North American market has witnessed significant growth, driven by a high level of urbanization and a growing preference for sustainable transportation solutions. Regulatory challenges have been present, but strategic partnerships with city authorities and an emphasis on safety have contributed to market stability.
European cities have embraced e-scooter sharing services, with a strong emphasis on environmental sustainability. Stringent regulatory frameworks, including speed limits and designated parking zones, have been implemented to address safety concerns and ensure responsible usage.
The Asia-Pacific region, particularly in countries like China and India, has experienced rapid adoption of e-scooter sharing services due to congested urban areas and increasing awareness of environmental issues. Regulatory frameworks vary, and partnerships with local governments have played a crucial role in market penetration.
Make An Enquiry: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/1214
Key Takeaways
Sustainable Urban Mobility:
The E-Scooter Sharing market reflects the growing emphasis on sustainable urban mobility solutions. With the ability to cover short distances efficiently and without contributing to air pollution, electric scooters play a vital role in creating environmentally friendly transportation options.
Technological Integration:
Integration of advanced technologies, such as GPS tracking, IoT connectivity, and mobile apps, enhances the user experience and operational efficiency of E-Scooter Sharing services. These features contribute to the seamless deployment, tracking, and management of scooter fleets.
Recent Industry Developments:
Battery Technology Advancements:
Leading E-Scooter Sharing providers are investing in research and development to improve battery technologies. This includes efforts to increase energy density, reduce charging times, and enhance overall battery performance. These advancements aim to address key challenges such as range anxiety and promote widespread adoption.
Smart Charging Infrastructure:
Companies are focusing on developing smart charging infrastructure to address the limitations of battery charging. By deploying advanced charging stations equipped with fast-charging capabilities and renewable energy sources, providers aim to offer a more sustainable and efficient charging ecosystem.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Scope
1.3 Research Assumptions
2. Research Methodology
3. Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
3.3 Opportunities
3.4 Challenges
4. Impact Analysis
4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis
4.2 Impact of Ukraine- Russia war
4.3 Impact of ongoing Recession
4.3.1 Introduction
4.3.2 Impact on major economies
4.3.2.1 US
4.3.2.2 Canada
4.3.2.3 Germany
4.3.2.4 France
4.3.2.5 United Kingdom
4.3.2.6 China
4.3.2.7 Japan
4.3.2.8 South Korea
4.3.2.9 Rest of the World
5. Value Chain Analysis
6. Porter’s 5 forces model
7. PEST Analysis
8. Global E-Scooter Sharing Market Segmentation, by Product
8.1 Retro
8.2 Folding
8.3 Standing/Self-Balancing
9. Global E-Scooter Sharing Market Segmentation, by Voltage type
9.1 24V
9.2 36V
9.3 48V
9.4 Greater than 48V
10. Global E-Scooter Sharing Market Segmentation, by Battery
10.1 Sealed Lead Acid
10.2 Li-ion
10.3 Ni-MH
11. Regional Analysis
Continued…!
Buy This Exclusive Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1214
About Us:
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company 's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety.
Akash Anand
SNS Insider
+1 415-230-0044
info@snsinsider.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram