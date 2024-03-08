Altenew Set to Shine at the 2024 Creativation & Go Wild Planner Conference
Altenew, a leading presence in the arts & crafts industry, is gearing up to dazzle attendees at the 2024 Creativation by NAMTA & Go Wild Planner Conference.
It's a great opportunity to connect with potential wholesale partners, discover innovative product ideas, and engage in insightful conversations with industry professionals.”NEW YORK, USA, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Altenew is thrilled to announce its participation in the highly anticipated 2024 Creativation by NAMTA from March 23-27, 2024 and Go Wild Planner Conference from April 18-23, 2024. As a leading provider of innovative and high-quality paper crafting products, the New York-based company is looking forward to showcasing its latest products, meeting new customers, and connecting with fellow arts and crafts companies at these two can’t-miss events.
— May Park, Altenew Marketing Director
Creativation by NAMTA, organized by the International Art Materials Trade Association, is a must-attend trade show for the creative arts industry. This event brings together manufacturers, retailers, designers, and other professionals to explore the latest trends, products, and techniques in the world of art and crafting.
This year, Altenew is excited to host new product demos and showcase three of its latest innovations: Stampwheel, Stencil Art, and Acrylic Markers Set. Attendees will be among the first to see an improved version of the hottest crafting tool last year - the Stampwheel, experience the magic of layering stencils, and color to their heart’s desire with vibrant acrylic markers.
“It's truly inspiring to see the diverse range of companies at Creativation,” shared May Park, Altenew’s Marketing Director. “It's a vibrant hub of creativity, and witnessing the various approaches and innovations across different companies/industries sparks exciting ideas and fuels our creative spirit to help us develop our company further.”
The Altenew booth is always the “place to be'' for those looking to get inspired and wowed by beautiful handmade projects and revolutionary crafting products. From Make & Takes and Design Team gallery to product displays and a wall of stunning handmade cards featuring Altenew products - this booth is a must-see.
With a focus on networking, education, and inspiration, Creativation offers a unique platform for industry players to collaborate and drive innovation. This year’s Creativation will be held in New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.
In addition to Creativation, Altenew is also eagerly anticipating its second year of attending the Go Wild Planner Conference in Arlington, Texas. This event is a paradise for planner enthusiasts, offering a wealth of workshops, networking opportunities, and access to the latest planner products and trends.
“Joining Go Wild for the first time was an eye-opening experience. It allowed us to connect with a completely different audience and industry – the planner community,” May Park commented when asked about Altenew’s first time at Go Wild. “We were fascinated by their unique perspectives and approaches, and it broadened our understanding of the creative landscape.”
While new to this industry, the company is excited to engage with the vibrant planner community and showcase its diverse range of crafting supplies tailored to the needs of planners, organizers, and journal lovers. This year, Altenew is collaborating with crafting extraordinaire Amber Kemp (Damask Love) through a 45-minute workshop at Go Wild, a product collaboration, and an online crafting class.
“We're certainly excited to attend this year and continue fostering these valuable connections,” May added.
Altenew recognizes the significance of these events in bringing together the arts and crafts communities. Creativation and the Go Wild Planner Conference serve as catalysts for creativity, fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing among industry professionals and enthusiasts alike. By participating in these events, this paper crafting store aims to contribute to the collective passion for creativity and innovation within these communities.
May shared some thoughts on the importance of attending these events. “We consider attending events like Creativation and Go Wild crucial for staying ahead of the curve. It's a great opportunity to connect with potential wholesale partners, discover innovative product ideas, and engage in insightful conversations with industry professionals. These experiences directly translate into the development of cutting-edge products and valuable services that enhance our customers’ experience.”
Altenew encourages attendees to visit their booth at Creativation (Booth #109) and the Go Wild Planner Conference to explore their diverse range of crafting products, engage in product demonstrations and in-person workshops, and take advantage of exclusive event promotions.
Established in April 2014, Altenew strives to bring elegant, natural, and versatile designs to paper crafting products. Altenew knows that the personal, delicate touches of a handmade card or scrapbook page can bring joy to the most important people in your life, and it is proud to create products that help inspire creative projects and one-of-a-kind handmade creations.
