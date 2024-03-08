Swedish flag raised at NATO headquarters

SWEDEN, March 8 - On Monday 11 March, Sweden’s flag will be raised at NATO headquarters in Brussels. Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson will deliver a speech and hold a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

The press conference with Mr Kristersson and Mr Stoltenberg starts at 11.05. The flag raising ceremony begins at 12.00.

The press conference and ceremony will be streamed live on the NATO website.

Information about media accreditation is available in NATO’s press release (see link under shortcuts).