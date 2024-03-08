Female Stress Urinary Incontinence Treatment Device Market Set to Exceed US$ 1,432.0 million by 2034, Driven by 6.4% CAGR | FMI Inc.

Rising demand for personalized solutions in Female Stress Urinary Incontinence Treatment drives innovation, integrating digital health tech for enhanced outcomes. Minimally invasive procedures and lifestyle awareness propel market growth.

NEWARK, Del, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The female stress urinary incontinence treatment device market is expected to reach a value of US$ 770.0 million in 2024, with projections indicating a growth to US$ 1,432.0 million by 2034. The market is anticipated to experience a steady surge at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2024 to 2034.



There is a growing demand for customizable and personalized treatment options in healthcare. Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on developing SUI treatment devices that can be tailored to individual patient needs, such as adjustable tension systems or personalized therapy plans.

The integration of digital health technologies, such as mobile apps, wearable devices, and remote monitoring systems, into stress urinary incontinence treatment devices enhances patient engagement, improves treatment outcomes, and provides valuable data for healthcare providers. The trend fosters innovation and market expansion.

Minimally invasive procedures for stress urinary incontinence treatment are gaining popularity due to reduced risks, shorter recovery times, and improved patient satisfaction. Manufacturers are investing in the development of advanced minimally invasive treatment devices, including injectable bulking agents and tension-free vaginal tape systems.

Increasing awareness of the impact of lifestyle factors on pelvic health is driving demand for preventive measures and non-invasive treatment options for stress urinary incontinence. Wellness initiatives promoting pelvic floor exercises, dietary modifications, and lifestyle changes complement the use of these treatment devices, creating new market opportunities.

“Regulatory bodies worldwide are actively involved in streamlining the approval processes for medical devices. Expedited approval pathways for innovative stress urinary incontinence treatment devices encourage manufacturers to invest in research and development, driving market growth,” remarks Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Key Takeaways from the Female Stress Urinary Incontinence Treatment Device Market Study

The global female stress urinary incontinence treatment device market was valued at US$ 749.8 Million in 2023.

in 2023. From 2019 to 2023, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 7.2%.

The market in Germany is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% through 2034.

through 2034. By product type, the sling system segment to account for a share of 54.0% in 2024.

in 2024. The market in India is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% through 2034.

through 2034. In terms of end use, the hospitals segment to account for a share of 68.0% in 2024.

Competitive Landscape from the Female Stress Urinary Incontinence Treatment Device Market:

Top 11 Key Companies Profiled in the Female Stress Urinary Incontinence Treatment Device Industry Report

Boston Scientific Corporation

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

BD

Coloplast A/S

CooperSurgical Inc.

MEDGYN PRODUCTS Inc.

Cousin Biotech

Caldera Medical

Betatech Medical

FEG Textiltechnik mbH

C.R. Bard



Company Portfolio

C.R. Bard Inc., now part of Becton, Dickinson and Company, is a global leader in medical technology and healthcare solutions. The company offers a range of products including sling systems, urethral inserts, and pelvic floor stimulators. Their Avaulta and Align sling systems are designed to provide durable support and address stress urinary incontinence effectively.

Caldera Medical is a medical device company focused on developing innovative solutions for pelvic health disorders, including stress urinary incontinence. Caldera Medical offers the Desara and Ascend sling systems, which are designed to provide durable support to the urethra and restore continence in women experiencing stress urinary incontinence.

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global female stress urinary incontinence treatment device market, providing historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034.

To understand opportunities in the female stress urinary incontinence treatment device market, the market is segmented on the basis of product type (sling systems, pessaries, artificial urinary sphincters, injectable urethral bulking agents), and end use (hospitals, gynaecological clinics, homecare settings), across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, and the Middle East & Africa).

Segmentation Analysis of the Female Stress Urinary Incontinence Treatment Device Market

By Product Type:

Sling Systems Mid-Urethral Slings Sub-Urethral Slings

Pessaries

Artificial Urinary Sphincters

Injectable Urethral Bulking Agents

By End Use:

Hospitals

Gynaecological Clinics

Homecare Settings



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East and Africa



