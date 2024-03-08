SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES TO PARTICIPATE IN UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCES

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Michael Benstock and Chief Financial Officer Mike Koempel will participate in the upcoming Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on March 14th, and the 36th Annual Roth Conference on March 18th. The Company’s presentation at the Sidoti conference will take place Thursday, March 14th at 3:15 PM Eastern Time. A live webcast and replay will be available on the Events & Presentations page of the Company's Investor Relations website here. Additionally, management will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day at both the Sidoti and Roth conferences.



About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):

Established in 1920, Superior Group of Companies is comprised of three attractive business segments each serving large, fragmented and growing addressable markets. Across Healthcare Apparel, Branded Products and Contact Centers, each segment enables businesses to create extraordinary brand engagement experiences for their customers and employees. SGC’s commitment to service, quality, advanced technology, and omnichannel commerce provides unparalleled competitive advantages. We are committed to enhancing shareholder value by continuing to pursue a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions. For more information, please visit www.superiorgroupofcompanies.com.

Contact: Investor Relations investors@superiorgroupofcompanies.com