WhiteBIT Supports the Ukrainian National Football Team in the Advent of a Highly Anticipated Match

As part of its partnership with the Ukrainian National Football Team, WhiteBIT cryptocurrency exchange is launching a significant support initiative. On March 26, the team will play a highly anticipated match, a qualifier for Euro 2024. In a show of solidarity with the team and its fans, WhiteBIT organizes a major trading competition open to traders of all levels.

Vilnius, Lithuania, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The highly anticipated match of the Ukrainian National Football Team is scheduled for March 26 in Wroclaw, Poland, against the winner of the Israel-Iceland match. In light of the ongoing russian invasion in Ukraine, the team's official cryptocurrency exchange partner, WhiteBIT, is launching a support campaign to bolster the players and fans during these challenging times.

As part of the support campaign, WhiteBIT is launching a large-scale trading competition offering diverse pairs. This marks the first time in the exchange's history that participants can select from such a wide variety, including BTC/USDT, ETH/USDT, WBT/USDT, and many others.

The rewards for participants with the highest trading volume include branded team merchandise, a prize pool of WhiteBIT Coin (WBT), and guaranteed NFTs for all tournament participants who meet the minimum requirements. The trading competition will run from March 1st to March 26th, with details available in the official Terms and Conditions on the WhiteBIT blog and the Competition page.

WhiteBIT is one of the largest European centralized crypto exchanges founded in 2018. The exchange offers 350+ trading pairs, 270+ digital assets, and 10 state currencies. The company is an official partner of the Ukrainian national football team, FC Barcelona, FC Trabzonspor, FACEIT. The goal of WhiteBIT is the mass implementation of blockchain technology worldwide.

