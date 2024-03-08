Resilinc CEO Honored With a 2024 Pros to Know Lifetime Achievement Award from Supply & Demand Chain Executive Magazine

Bindiya Vakil Recognized for Her Outstanding Contributions to Supply Chain Resilience

MILPITAS, CA, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resilinc, a leading supply chain mapping, disruption sensing, and resiliency analytics company, is pleased to announce CEO, Bindiya Vakil, has been named a 2024 Pros to Know Lifetime Achievement Award recipient from Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine. Vakil is one of 25 company leaders recognized for their significant contributions to the supply chain space.

A recognized authority and thought leader on supply chain risk management, Vakil has been instrumental in reshaping how global organizations approach supply chain resiliency. Her influence has driven many of today’s largest companies like Danaher, Keysight Technologies, and Stellantis to put preventative solutions in place like monitoring, mapping, and supplier risk scoring. These solutions, driven by AI, machine learning, data, and predictive analytics enable Resilinc’s customers to offset supply chain disruptions and build resiliency.

"I am honored to be selected for this recognition. My heartfelt gratitude extends to our dedicated team, valued customers, supportive investors, and collaborative partners, all of whom have been instrumental in making our vision for supply chain resilience a reality," said Vakil. “When we started Resilinc in 2010, risk management was not a top priority, but we are proud to have played a pivotal role in shaping the industry to keep supply chains flowing."

Since founding Resilinc, Vakil’s mission has been to make global supply chains resilient, sustainable, fair, and secure. Since then, Vakil’s foresight, passion, and tenacity have propelled Resilinc to its ranking as a global leader in supply chain resiliency technology.

"Many of today's supply chain pros are more than just leaders within their space; they're innovators, decision makers, pioneers of change and growth. They've spent the last year (and more) creating safer, more efficient supply chains," says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “New this year, we broke the award down into four distinct categories: Top Warehousing Stars; Top Procurement Stars; Rising Stars; and Lifetime Achievement. These winners continue to go above and beyond to overcome challenges, advance supply chain management and make the impossible, possible.”

Click to view the entire list of 2024 Pros to Know winners.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and its sister publication, Food Logistics, also operate SCN Summit and the Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

About Resilinc

Resilinc is the gold standard for supply chain mapping, monitoring, risk, and resiliency. With over 1 million supplier sites mapped encompassing over 4 million parts and raw materials, we are the first line of defense for our customers, helping them navigate supply disruptions. Our early-warning alert system monitors and predicts potential disruptions across suppliers, sites, and materials; our platform enables them to collaborate closely with their suppliers and our historical data-backed insights give them options on appropriate actions to take. Always innovating, our AI-powered predictive solutions can predict delivery delays, price movements, and supply constraints for raw materials and commodities before they happen. Resilinc helps our customers protect revenue and turn supply chain risks into opportunities to gain competitive advantage. www.resilinc.com.

Catherine Arthur Resilinc 480-695-9122 catherine.arthur@resilinc.com