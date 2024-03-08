Sustainable Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Set to Exceed USD 265.85 Billion by 2030, Fueled by Environmental Awareness
Sustainable Pharmaceutical Packaging Market growth is propelled by rising eco-consciousness, regulatory requirements for eco-friendly solutions& innovation.AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SNS Insider report indicates that the Sustainable Pharmaceutical Packaging Market was valued at USD 127.69 Billion in 2022, and it is projected to achieve a market size of USD 265.85 Billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate of 9.73% expected over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.
Market Report Scope
The Sustainable Pharmaceutical Packaging Market encompasses the creation, manufacturing, and distribution of packaging products and services tailored for the pharmaceutical industry, with a strong focus on environmental sustainability. This segment aims to mitigate the adverse effects of pharmaceutical packaging on the environment across its entire life cycle, from sourcing through usage to disposal.
The primary goal of sustainable pharmaceutical packaging is to promote environmentally friendly alternatives while addressing the challenges posed by conventional packaging materials such as plastics. This entails reducing waste, minimizing energy consumption, utilizing Green Packaging materials, and implementing packaging strategies that optimize resource efficiency.
The industry is witnessing a surge in efforts to enhance the functionality and safety of pharmaceutical packaging. This includes the integration of dispensing mechanisms, administration aids, sustainable materials, tamper-evident features, and anti-counterfeiting measures to meet evolving consumer demands and industry standards.
Market Players:
-Vetter Pharma International
-Schott AG
-Amcor plc
-Gerresheimer AG
-AptarGroup Inc
-Owens Illinois Inc
-CCL Industries Inc
-SGD Pharma
-West Pharmaceutical Services Inc
-Drug Plastics Group
-WestRock Company
-Becton
-Dickinson
-Company
Market Analysis
Consumers are increasingly gravitating towards sustainable and eco-friendly packaging materials that are recyclable, reusable, biodegradable, and compostable. This shift is driven by heightened concerns about environmental pollution and the depletion of natural resources.
Advancements in technology and innovation are revolutionizing the sustainable pharmaceutical packaging market. New materials and manufacturing processes are enabling the development of eco-friendly packaging solutions that meet stringent industry standards.
Stringent regulations and environmental policies are compelling pharmaceutical companies to adopt sustainable packaging practices. Compliance with regulatory frameworks and a focus on reducing carbon footprints are driving forces in the market.
Primary pharmaceutical packaging products, such as syringes, plastic bottles, and containers that directly interact with medicines, are witnessing high demand. This surge is attributed to growing consumer awareness of environmental issues, government regulations, and restrictions.
Partnerships with raw material suppliers and manufacturers present significant opportunities for the sustainable pharmaceutical packaging market. Collaborative efforts can lead to the development of innovative and cost-effective sustainable packaging solutions.
Segment Analysis
The Sustainable Pharmaceutical Packaging Market is segmented based on raw materials such as Paper & Paperboard, Plastic & Polymers, Aluminium Foil, Glass, and Others. Plastic & Polymers dominate the market due to their versatility, lightweight nature, and ease of molding into various shapes required for pharmaceutical packaging.
In terms of Product Type, the market is segmented into Primary, Secondary, and Tertiary packaging. Primary packaging holds the largest share as it directly comes into contact with pharmaceutical products, ensuring safety, integrity, and efficacy.
The market is also segmented by End Users, including Contract Packaging, Institutional Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Pharma Manufacturing. Contract Packaging is the dominant segment due to the outsourcing of packaging services by pharmaceutical companies to specialized providers.
By Raw Material:
• Paper & Paperboards
• Plastic & Polymers
• Aluminium Foil
• Glass
• Others
By Product type:
• Primary
• Secondary
• Tertiary
By End users:
• Contract Packaging
• Institutional Pharmacy
• Retail Pharmacy
• Pharma Manufacturing
Key Regional Development
Asia Pacific emerges as the fastest-growing market for sustainable pharmaceutical packaging, driven by a heightened focus on sustainability and environmental protection. The region's burgeoning pharmaceutical industry, spurred by a large population and increasing healthcare expenditures, is fueling the demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions. Investments in research and development to create innovative sustainable packaging solutions, coupled with government initiatives promoting sustainability, are propelling market growth.
Key Takeaways
-The Sustainable Pharmaceutical Packaging Market is poised to surpass USD 265.85 Billion by 2030.
-Consumer preference for eco-friendly materials and stringent regulatory standards are driving market growth.
-Collaborations and technological advancements are paving the way for innovative sustainable packaging solutions.
Recent Developments
-In April 2022, Sealed Air announced a pioneering collaboration focusing on recycling flexible plastics from the food supply chain. These plastics would be retransformed into new certified circular packaging for foodstuffs, promoting sustainability.
-In April 2022, WestRock Company partnered with Recipe Unlimited to introduce recyclable paperboard packages aiming to divert 31 million plastic bottles from Canadian landfills annually. The initiative, launched initially in Swiss Chalet restaurants, is now available across all locations.
