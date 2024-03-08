Hontiveros Commends Committee Endorsement of ROMELCO Franchise Expansion

Senator Risa Hontiveros has commended the Senate Public Services Committee for swiftly endorsing the legislative franchise expansion of Romblon Electric Cooperative (ROMELCO).

Hontiveros, main sponsor of Senate Bill No. 1218, granting ROMELCO a franchise to provide electricity on Banton, Corcuera, and Concepcion Islands of Romblon province, conveyed her gratitude to Committee Chairperson Senator Grace Poe, Vice Chairperson Senator JV Ejercito, and Senator Sherwin Gatchalian for their unanimous support of the ROMELCO franchise bill.

"Kailanman ay hindi ako nagduda na madaling makukuha ng ROMELCO ang prangkisa. With ROMELCO's exceptional track record across all facets of its operations, the residents of Banton, Corcuera, and Concepcion, who have been deprived of affordable and reliable power for decades, are now assured of quality and sustainable electricity services," Hontiveros said.

Apart from granting the franchise, Hontiveros highlighted ROMELCO's model as a guide for other electric cooperatives to secure their energy future by boosting renewable energy (RE) capacity and promoting energy democracy in their respective franchise areas.

ROMELCO has gained recognition for its bold transition plan aimed at sourcing 90% of its energy needs from renewable sources. Currently, it boasts a functioning hydropower plant, wind turbines, hybrid solar installations, rooftop solar panels, and a biomass plant, collectively providing nearly half of its total energy needs.

"Our electric cooperatives increasingly face the danger of takeover by corporate giants in the power industry. Now I urge everyone to adopt the ROMELCO approach to confront this threat. Mas pagyamanin natin ang mga kooperatiba na mismong mga konsyumer ang namamahala kaysa mamayani ang interes lang ng iilan," Hontiveros concluded.