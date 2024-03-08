PHILIPPINES, March 8 - Press Release

March 8, 2024 Statement of Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva on the death of 2 Filipino Seafarers in the latest Houthi attack in the Gulf of Aden

March 8, 2024 We condemn in the strongest possible terms the act of terrorism by the Houthi rebels which led to the death of two Filipino seafarers, three injured and endangered the lives of 10 others. We offer our prayers and sincerest condolences to the families of those affected by this tragedy. Now more than ever, we need to ensure the immediate enactment of the Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers that will guarantee their rights in situations like this. We urge the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and other concerned agencies to exhaust all legal remedies in seeking justice for our kababayans and provide immediate assistance to them. We also call on the agencies to look into repatriating our seafarers sailing through the Gulf of Aden to avoid a repeat of this horrific incident.