Poe: Better opportunities needed to boost women presence in workforce

Sen. Grace Poe implored concerned government agencies to remain steadfast in creating economic opportunities for more women to find decent jobs.

"We need more women in the labor force. They represent a formidable talent pool and an underutilized resource in the world of work," Poe said as the nation celebrates the International Women's Month.

The senator added that no less than the International Labor Organization declared that increasing women's labor force participation can boost a country's gross domestic product.

The Philippine Statistics Authority's December 2023 data showed around 21.9 million women or 55.27% are participating in the labor force.

This is lower compared to the men's participation rate of 76.97% or 30.2 million.

Household duties were among the main causes for the smaller number of women in the labor force.

"We hail our women for priceless work they do at home. But the opportunities should remain available for those who will decide to try to find their footing in their career," Poe said.

She said skills training and development should be accessible to women to suit in the fast evolving industries.

The government should also make available programs that encourage the adoption of flexible

work arrangements to allow women to be productive while at home.

"The country as a whole can benefit by leaps and bounds when all members of society are productive and fulfilled, and this include the women," Poe said.