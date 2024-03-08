DC Chargers Market Comprehensive Business Plan, and Raw Materials Requirement
DC Chargers Market Size was valued at USD 86.81 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 239.09 billion by 2030
DC Chargers Market Size was valued at USD 86.81 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 239.09 billion by 2030, and grow at a CAGR of 13.5% over the forecast period 2023-2030. DC power output is provided by DC chargers. In addition to being employed in automotive and industrial settings, DC batteries also use DC power while charging batteries for electronics devices. The input signal is converted to a DC output signal by them. For the majority of electrical equipment, DC chargers are the recommended kind of charger. Unlike AC circuits, DC circuits experience a unidirectional flow of current. Whenever it is not possible to transfer AC power, DC electricity is utilized.
— SNS Insider
Cell phones, laptops, tablets, and other wearable electronics are among the portable electronics that are being charged more and more often using DC chargers. The increasing demand for these portable devices is predicted to drive a large increase in the revenue of the worldwide DC chargers market. DC chargers are utilized in electric vehicles, tablets, computers, cellphones, and industrial equipment.
Electric car DC chargers are the newest development in the automobile sector. They give the electric cars straight DC electricity. With the use of DC chargers, electric car range has increased to 350 km or more on a single charge. Instead of needing to be plugged in overnight or for several hours to fully charge, quick DC charging has made it easier for drivers and vehicle owners to refuel while on the go or during brief breaks. There are several varieties of rapid DC chargers on the market.
Top Key Players of DC Chargers Market : ABB Ltd., Aeg Power Solutions (3w Power S.A.), Borri S.P.A (Legrand Group), Delta Electronics, Inc., Helios Power Solutions Group, Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Private Ltd. (Hitachi, Ltd.), Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd, Phihong Technology Co., Ltd., Siemens Ag, Statron Ltd.
Key Benefits For Stakeholders
1.This study comprises analytical depiction of the DC charger market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.
2.The overall DC charger market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.
3.The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.
4.The present DC charger market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency.
5.Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and the DC charger market share of key vendors.
6.The report includes the market trends and competitive analysis of key vendors operating in the DC charger market.
