Advanced Logic Receives Certification for SOC-2 Type 2
Advanced Logic stands at the forefront of security IT solutions and managed services for over 30 years.FOREST, VA, USA, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Logic is pleased to announce that they have recently been certified for an advanced security best practices certification called SOC-2 Type 2. This certification is a significant milestone for the company, highlighting their commitment to security and data protection.
Advanced Logic and their Brush Mountain Data Centers received this Service Organization Control 2 certification due to their rigorous standard for security and data protection practices. Companies that have earned this recognition demonstrate an unwavering dedication to safeguarding their client’s data with the utmost integrity and security through their services.
To obtain the SOC-2 Type 2 certification, Advanced Logic underwent an independent, third-party audit that thoroughly examined their processes, controls, and safeguards to ensure they meet or exceed the strict standards set for SOC-2 certification. Some criteria required for the certification include data security, service availability, confidentiality, and integrity. Advanced Logic surpassed these requirements through the hard work of their team and dedication to meeting the highest standards of security to overcome the ever-changing threats.
Michael Barry, founder and CEO of Advanced Logic, states, “Our entire leadership worked closely with each other, with assistance from Engineering and Development to make this happen. I consider this the achievement of a major milestone and demonstrates maturity and continuing excellence from our organization.”
For more information about their SOC-2 Type 2 certification or the services offered, visit the Advanced Logic website or call 800-283-2648.
About Advanced Logic: Advanced Logic stands at the forefront of security IT solutions and managed services for over 30 years. The company takes an agile approach to creating IT environments that are secure and efficient, tailoring solutions to meet each client’s unique needs. They aim to make a positive impact on their clients with a commitment to continuity, confidence, and predictable outcomes.
Company: Advanced Logic
Address: 1059 Vista Park Dr.
City: Forest
State: VA
Zip Code: 24551
Toll-free: 800-283-2648
Email address: info@ali-inc.com
+1 800-283-2648
email us here
Advanced Logic
Advanced Logic