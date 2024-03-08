Submit Release
News Search

There were 228 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 421,284 in the last 365 days.

FDA Delays Approval of Donanemab for the Treatment of Early-Stage Alzheimer’s

Agency to convene an advisory committee to consider the drug

WASHINGTON, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The maker of donanemab, Eli Lilly, announced today that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will convene an advisory committee to consider the drug’s safety and efficacy, further delaying approval of the promising drug. UsAgainstAlzheimer’s issued the following statement in response:

“As patients, we’re obviously disappointed by any delay. We know that about 2,000 people per day progress to more advanced stages of the disease, so we urge the FDA to schedule this advisory committee as soon as possible to discuss these important questions.”

About UsAgainstAlzheimer’s
UsAgainstAlzheimer’s is engaged in a relentless pursuit to end Alzheimer’s, the sixth leading killer in America. Our work centers on prevention, early detection and diagnosis, and equal access to treatments regardless of gender, race, or ethnicity. To achieve our mission, we give voice to patients and caregivers while partnering with government, scientists, the private sector, and allied organizations -- the people who put the “Us” in UsAgainstAlzheimer’s.

 


Contact: Jon Summers, jsummers@usagainstalzheimers.org

Primary Logo

You just read:

FDA Delays Approval of Donanemab for the Treatment of Early-Stage Alzheimer’s

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more