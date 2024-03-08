Life and Divorce Coach Nanette Murphy to be Featured on Close Up Radio

ROYAL OAK, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- About 5 years ago, Nannette Murphy was pursuing certification in life and health coaching. She knew she wanted to support women and their transformations, since she had gone through some herself, and it was pretty tragic, both financially and emotionally. She soon found her niche with women undergoing divorce after decades of marriage, helping them clear the fog and make the right decisions (from options that can be hard to discern on your own). And this gave rise to her specialty as a divorce coach.

“Attorneys are one thing, but they only oversee the legal stuff. Helping someone to heal and sort out their emotions is a whole different matter. I teach my clients about self-care, at the most basic level. Like getting off that couch and out for a walk. Meditation. And how to move forward with real purpose.”

In fact, Live Life Now with Purpose is the name of her ever-growing business and a central theme in the book that Nanette wrote. It is the story of her personal self-care adventure, entitled Shattered Dreams and New Beginnings: A Journey of Heartbreak, Healing, and Growth. The book is featured on her own website and on Amazon.com and contains much of the advice about bouncing back from trauma and moving on with intention she shares with clients. Nanette’s writing has also appeared in Brainz Magazine, and she has been a featured podcaster on youtube. She also speaks at private events and before women’s groups, always covering the self-care for women and divorce subjects.

Nannette’s coaching relationships with women all begin with affirmations for the client: how strong they are, how much courage it took to even seek her out, and to ask for help in future steps. She lets them know that she has “walked in their shoes,” that a divorce coach can be more of a saving than an expense, and then together they define the goals for moving forward. A 30-minute initial consultation helps to ensure compatibility and provides an instant sense of relief to women who must strike out on their own for the first time in years and are befuddled by all the processes involved in starting anew.

Nanette notes that when women learn a divorce is pending, the first thing they usually do is hire an attorney, She believes they should start a coaching relationship at the same time, or even before. They should also make contact with a financial advisor early on. When you are sorting out 25 to 40 years of a life together, preparation is key. Moving step by step by step, taking time, and consulting professionals can help prevent disasters that might come from quickly signing on the dotted line.

“I recognize marriage is never easy and I sure don’t advocate for divorce. But if it does happen, knowledge and preparation are vital. There’s a process for getting out and you need to understand it.”

A divorce brings up a lot of emotions and can have many stages, like grief does. Sometimes women go into a major depression. Nanette wants to do all she can to help them learn, explore, heal, and learn to live a fulfilling life.

Anyone who wants to explore further can watch Nanette’s podcasts, or download the free guides found on her website. Whether contemplating (or in the initial stages of) a divorce you will benefit from her knowledge, support and safe space. She is also happy to refer any interested men to a male divorce coach counterpart.

Close Up Radio Will Feature Transformational Coach Nanette Murphy in an interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday, March 12th at 10 am Eastern

For more information, please visit www.livelifenowwithpurpose.com