Aircraft Seat Upholstery Market Set to Exceed USD 3.31 Billion by 2030, Propelled by Surging Air Travel Demand
Aircraft Seat Upholstery Market is driven by the demand for comfortable, durable, and aesthetically pleasing seat covers in commercial and military aircraft.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aircraft Seat Upholstery Market Overview:
Anticipating remarkable growth, the 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐔𝐩𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is poised to surpass USD 3.31 billion by 2030, buoyed by the increasing number of air travelers and the thriving aviation industry. The market's upward trajectory is fueled by a blend of factors, including the demand for comfortable and durable seat covers, customization needs in the aftermarket, and the relentless growth of low-cost airlines.
According to the latest SNS Insider report, the Aircraft Seat Upholstery Market achieved a valuation of USD 1.86 billion in 2022. Projections indicate a soaring trajectory, reaching USD 3.31 billion by 2030, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.5% from 2023 to 2030.
Market Report Scope
The surge in global air travel is a pivotal catalyst propelling the growth of the aircraft seat upholstery market. Aviation seats, equipped with padding, springs, webbing, and meticulously designed seat covers, undergo rigorous quality control to meet stringent requirements. The prosperity of the aviation industry, both in established and emerging nations, coupled with a rising number of passengers opting for air travel, and increased public investments, forms the bedrock of the market's expansion. The market scope extends to cover the Asia Pacific region, where rising demand for commercial aircraft and significant investments in cutting-edge materials drive the region's OEM manufacturers to lead the market with the highest CAGR.
Major Key Players Included are:
• OmnAvia Interiors
• Perrone Aerospace
• H. Nunn Associates
• Spectra Interior Products
• Tritex Corporation
• Aerotex Aircraft Interiors
• Tapis Corp
• Aircraft Interior Products
• Franklin Products
• International Aero Services., and other players.
Market Analysis
The Aircraft Seat Upholstery Market is intricately influenced by various factors, and among them, the rise of low-cost airlines stands out as a transformative force. Low-cost carriers, dedicated to making air travel more accessible, impact the market by prioritizing affordability and simplicity. The success of this model has led to increased demand for narrow-body aircraft, negatively impacting the aircraft seat upholstery industry. However, this trend also presents opportunities for growth, particularly in the aftermarket segment, where customization and maintenance drive the largest CAGR.
Segment Analysis
• Segmentation based on seat cover reveals distinctive trends. Armrests, providing comfort and support to passengers, are anticipated to drive demand in business class and premium economy seats.
• The end-use type further highlights the aftermarket segment as the leader in the forecast period. Airliners, driven by the need for cabin customization and frequent maintenance, contribute to the aftermarket's dominant position.
Market Segmentation & Sub-segmentation included are:
By Aircraft Type
• Helicopters
• Narrow-Body Aircraft
• Wide-Body Aircraft
• Very Large Aircraft
• Business Jet
• Others
By Material
• Leather
• Vinyl
• Fabric
By Seat Cover Type
• Headrests
• Armrests
• Backrests
• Seat Rear Pockets
• Bottom Covers
By End User
• OEM
• Aftermarket
By Seat Type
• Economy Class
• Premium Economy Class
• Business Class
• First Class
Growth Factors
Central to the market's growth is the escalating demand for air travel globally. The increasing number of passengers opting for air transportation has created a ripple effect, driving the need for comfortable and durable aircraft seat upholstery. As airlines compete to enhance passenger experience, the demand for high-quality seat covers, with optimal padding and support, becomes imperative. This surge in air travel, both in established aviation markets and emerging economies, is a pivotal growth factor.The aftermarket segment emerges as a dynamic growth driver. Airliners, seeking to customize their cabin interiors and respond to changing passenger preferences, contribute significantly to the demand for aircraft seat upholstery in the aftermarket. The need for regular maintenance and replacement of seat covers, driven by wear and tear, further propels the aftermarket segment's largest CAGR during the forecast period.
Key Regional Development
North America emerges as a key player in the Aircraft Seat Upholstery Market, driven by an increasing number of commercial and general aviation aircraft deliveries. Demographic shifts and rising disposable income in the region lead to heightened demand for air travel, necessitating frequent maintenance and replacement of aircraft seat upholstery.
Key Takeaways
• The market is set to exceed USD 3.31 billion by 2030, fueled by the increasing number of air travelers and the growing aviation industry.
• Customization needs in the aftermarket, driven by frequent maintenance requirements, contribute to the largest CAGR in the aftermarket segment.
• North America takes the lead, with a surge in commercial and general aviation aircraft deliveries.
Recent Developments:
In November 2022: J&C Aero and Crown Airlines of Libya signed a contract for the restoration of Airbus A320s, including the design and production of various interior cabin items.
In July 2022: LOT Polish Airlines collaborated with J&C Aero to manufacture over 3000 durable leather seat coverings for their fleet of Embraer aircraft, encompassing headrests, literature pockets, backrests, and bottoms of passenger seats.
