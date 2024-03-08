Water Treatment Chemicals and Technology Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 233.5 billion by 2031, Exhibiting a CAGR of 4.2% | Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Fluctuations in economic conditions and investment patterns impact the adoption and demand for water treatment chemicals and technology.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global water treatment chemicals and technology market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2031. Transparency Market Research projects that the overall sales revenue for water treatment chemicals and technology is estimated to reach US$ 233.5 billion by the end of 2031.

The pace and scale of urbanization, particularly in emerging economies, impact water treatment demands. Urban expansion leads to increased wastewater generation, necessitating advanced treatment solutions to maintain water quality and public health standards.

Shifting consumer preferences towards eco-friendly and healthier lifestyles influence the water treatment market. Consumers demand cleaner and safer water sources, driving the adoption of advanced treatment technologies in residential and commercial sectors.

Recent global health crises underscore the importance of water sanitation and purification. Heightened awareness of waterborne diseases and the need for effective treatment solutions prompt investments in innovative technologies to ensure safe drinking water access, especially in vulnerable communities.

Aging water infrastructure in many regions necessitates upgrades and modernization efforts. Governments and private entities invest in water treatment technologies to improve infrastructure resilience, mitigate contamination risks, and ensure reliable water supply for growing populations.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Pumps, valves & controls, and membrane systems lead the water treatment chemicals and technology market, providing essential infrastructure and purification solutions.

The Asia Pacific region leads the water treatment chemicals and technology market, driven by rapid industrialization, urbanization, and water quality challenges.

Water Treatment Chemicals and Technology Market Growth Drivers & Trends

Increasing environmental regulations drive the demand for water treatment chemicals and technology, ensuring compliance and promoting sustainable water management practices.

Growing concerns over water scarcity worldwide propel investments in advanced treatment solutions and technologies.

Rapid industrialization fuels demand for water treatment chemicals and technology to address wastewater management and pollution concerns.

Continuous innovation leads to the development of more efficient and cost-effective water treatment solutions, enhancing performance and reliability.

Companies prioritize sustainable practices, including water reuse and resource recovery, driving the adoption of eco-friendly water treatment chemicals and technologies.

Global Water Treatment Chemicals and Technology Market: Regional Profile

North America , led by the United States and Canada, boasts stringent environmental regulations driving demand for advanced water treatment solutions.

, led by the United States and Canada, boasts stringent environmental regulations driving demand for advanced water treatment solutions. Established players like Dow Chemical Company and DuPont de Nemours, Inc. dominate the market with comprehensive chemical and technology portfolios, catering to a wide range of industrial and municipal applications.

European countries emphasize sustainability and water conservation, fostering innovation in water treatment technologies. Companies such as BASF SE and SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions lead with cutting-edge solutions, focusing on resource efficiency and environmental protection.

countries emphasize sustainability and water conservation, fostering innovation in water treatment technologies. Companies such as BASF SE and SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions lead with cutting-edge solutions, focusing on resource efficiency and environmental protection. The Asia Pacific emerges as a key growth engine in the water treatment sector, driven by rapid industrialization, urbanization, and water scarcity concerns.

emerges as a key growth engine in the water treatment sector, driven by rapid industrialization, urbanization, and water scarcity concerns. China and India, in particular, witness increasing adoption of water treatment chemicals and technologies to address pollution and water quality challenges. Regional players like Kurita Water Industries Ltd. and Ebara Corporation capitalize on the growing market opportunities, offering customized solutions tailored to local needs.

Water Treatment Chemicals and Technology Market: Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the water treatment chemicals and technology market is robust and diversified. Major players like BASF SE, Ecolab Inc., and Kemira Oyj dominate with comprehensive portfolios spanning chemicals, equipment, and services. These industry leaders leverage extensive research and development to offer innovative solutions addressing water quality, wastewater treatment, and environmental regulations.

Regional players such as SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions and Solenis LLC contribute significantly, focusing on tailored solutions and local expertise. Collaboration, mergers, and acquisitions remain prevalent strategies as companies strive to expand market share, enhance product offerings, and address emerging water treatment challenges globally. Some prominent players are as follows:

Akzo Nobel

Kemira

Ashland Hercules

Nalco

Flowserve Corporation

GE Tech

Grundfos

KSB Corporation

Kirloskar Ebara

Tyco Int

Pentair

Emerson

KITZ Corp.

Dresser

BASF

Dow Water & Process Solutions

Product Portfolio

GE Tech pioneers innovative solutions in renewable energy, healthcare, and aviation. Their portfolio includes cutting-edge technologies in power generation, medical imaging, and aircraft engines, driving advancements across industries and enhancing lives worldwide with a commitment to sustainability and excellence in engineering.

pioneers innovative solutions in renewable energy, healthcare, and aviation. Their portfolio includes cutting-edge technologies in power generation, medical imaging, and aircraft engines, driving advancements across industries and enhancing lives worldwide with a commitment to sustainability and excellence in engineering. KSB Corporation is a trusted provider of pumps, valves, and systems for fluid transportation in various industries. Renowned for reliability and performance, KSB's products excel in water management, mining, and energy sectors, delivering unparalleled efficiency, durability, and service excellence to customers worldwide.

Water Treatment Chemicals and Technology Market: Key Segments

By Product

Pumping Systems

Pumps

Valves & Controls

Automation Systems

Chemicals

Coagulants and Flocculants

Anti-foamants and Defoamers

Corrosion and Scale Inhibitors

Activated Carbon

Biocides

Others

Membrane Systems

Reverse Osmosis

Ultrafiltration

Microfiltration

Electrodialysis

Gas Separation

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

